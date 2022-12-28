Loved Emily in Paris' vintage camera phone case? Get one before they sell out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Emily in Paris is the show we can't get enough of. If, like us, you binge-watched the third series in a day and fell in love with the Netflix series' titular character Emily – aka Lily Collins – you probably obsessed over the fashion and accessories as much as the moreish storyline of our girl’s journey of self-discovery as she became an American influencer in Paris.

And above all, we madly coveted her gorgeous 3D retro vintage style camera case which she keeps whipping out to catalogue her adventures and the scenic views of Paris.

The original case – by a brand called Awsaccy – is sadly and predictably sold out. Sob sob! But luckily there's an amazing replica up for grabs on Amazon, and it’s a steal for just £13.86/$12.98.

Vintage camera 3D Phone case, £13.86/$12.98, Amazon

The case is made of high quality durable soft silicone material and hard PC and it has a detachable strap and kickstand. It's compatible with iPhone models 6 plus to the 13 pro.

Got a Samsung, Pixel, or an iPhone 14? Don’t worry you can still channel your inner Emily. Casetify is stocking a great model which is suitable for iPhone 7 all the way to the new iPhone 14 Pro and selected Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel models. Say "Fromage!"

Classic camera 2.0 case, from £38/$42, Casetify

Check out Lily Collins' amazing outfits in Emily in Paris season 3

