The Motherland onesie is back in stock at John Lewis - run, don't walk!

If you tuned in for Motherland's Christmas special episode, you without a doubt noticed Julia's cosy fleece onesie.

The onesie had viewers commenting on how warm it looked, and fans took to Twitter to share their love for Julia's look. One user wrote: "I've caved and ordered Julia's onesie. I will be spending the rest of winter in it." Another viewer wrote: "I want Julia's onesie!"

The Motherland Christmas special is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

If you were inspired by Julia's snuggly Christmas look, you're in luck. The best-selling onesie is back in stock at John Lewis - and you can shop it now for £35. You'll need to hurry though, as it's already selling out fast.

Fleece Onesie, £35, John Lewis

The onesie is made from super soft fleece, with a faux fur lined hood for added cosiness. It features tapered sleeves and cuffs with a large front pocket, finished with a pair of tassel pom poms. Amazing!

Available in grey, pink and blue, we think the onesie will make the ultimate loungewear piece for keeping toasty at home during the cold winter months.

Receiving glowing reviews from shoppers, John Lewis customers are praising the onesie for helping them to keep their heating costs down, thanks to its warm design. One wrote: "Best buy. I didn't think I was a onesie person. How wrong I was. I have worn this so much in the current cold weather. So warm and comfortable. And excellent quality. Best thing I have bought in a long time. I know I'm going to get a lot of wear out of this."

Another added: "I work from home and bought this onesie to keep me toasty rather than having to put the heating on. It fits the brief and then some. Really soft and comfy and unbelievably warm."

Hurry! Grab Julia's cosy onesie before it sells out again…

