This heating pad is 33% off in the Amazon sale and has over 6k positive reviews

Are you feeling the cold this winter? Spring's a while off yet – so you’ll want something to keep you toasty at home. Well, we spotted just the thing in the Amazon sale.

The Renpho heating pad is made to warm up your back and shoulders, but really you can use it for any body part that’s feeling chilly.

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of it. It’s been given a massive thumbs up for the super soft plush velvet material it’s made from, the multiple heat settings and of course the price - It’s an absolute steal at £23.99, reduced from £34.99 in the Amazon sale.

RENPHO Heating Pad (60x90cm), £23.99 (WAS £34.99), Amazon

Several shoppers have bought more than one – one review said they even bought five!

Says one happy reviewer: “This heating pad is an excellent product that is well made. It has just the right amount of weight and thickness to hug you and the heat levels are just right.”

Another customer says: “I would definitely recommend this for anyone who suffers from pain… I practically use this daily as I suffer from severe pain due to Fibromyalgia. Not only do I use this on my back and neck but I also wrap it around my legs to ease the pain in my joints.

“I like the fact you have different heat settings and this one is slightly longer in the body than my previous one, so covers a larger area.”

The pad is available in grey or blue, and the flannel part is machine washable. It also comes with a one-year guarantee, which is good for peace of mind.

