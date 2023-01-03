This TikTok trending planner is just what you need to stay productive in 2023

If you're anything like us, one of the highlights of the new year is shopping for a new planner - and there's no better way to kick off 2023 than feeling your most organised self.

This year, we've taken to TikTok to find the planner that everyone is talking about, and the trending Kokonote 2023 diary does not disappoint. Retailing on Amazon for less than £13, the planner is so aesthetically pleasing, and it has everything you need for keeping track of your tasks and goals.

Kokonote Terracotta 2023 Planner, £12.89, Amazon

The wire-binding diary features pages for schedules, birthdays, travel plans and more - along with two pages of stickers for customisation.

Each new month you will find originally designed illustrations, with a monthly overview to draft notes and priorities - and 262 ruled pages for note-taking. The 120gsm paper prevents ink bleeding and is complete with a die-cut bookmark.

The planner has received glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers. One happy customer wrote: "BUY IT. I honestly have never bought a diary so beautiful. It is so detailed, so much thought has gone into it. The artwork and the added features are amazing. It has additional information about flowers, stickers, bookmarks, loads and loads of additional notes, and added features. I will buy this again at the end of 2023 and will be buying it as gifts. It's amazing. If you're a huge stationary nerd like me, this is a dream. Trust me."

Another added: "I use this to help me to be organised & keep everything in one boot. It helps you with goals to aim for…It is sturdy, and easy to use with notes & quotes to inspire you along the way… It’s beautiful, inspirational and elegant! I have lots of notebooks but this one has everything in for your daily life/plans. I love the stickers too!"

We're adding the viral planner to our Amazon basket immediately!

