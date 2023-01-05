The John Lewis January sale is bigger and better than ever – here's what we're buying

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There’s a few high street January sales we wait for with baited breath and John Lewis’ sale is one of them. And this year, it’s pretty epic.

The John Lewis sales are always brilliant, packed with huge discounts on fashion, homeware and electricals plus kids and menswear too.

Along selected pieces from John Lewis’ own brands with up to 50% off, there’s huge savings across popular brands like Dyson, Shark, and Samsung plus fashion’s finest including Levi’s and Hush. Not to mention there's a whole section of designer bags from labels like Mulberry, Coach and Strathberry on offer, too. This is the best time to bag a bargain!

There’s even plenty of discounts on summer fashion and suitcases too, if you’re the think ahead type, plus treadmills, juicers and exercise bikes if a healthier regime is on your new year resolutions list.

Check out the best John Lewis sale buys that we’ve cherry picked from the thousands on offer.

John Lewis Womenswear offers

From workwear to fitness clothing, the John Lewis fashion sale is always a good ‘un. There’s up to 50% off across selected clothing, shoes and accessories from swimwear to smarter pieces.

Mulberry Lily Small Classic Grain Silky Calf Leather Bag,

£595 (WAS £850), John Lewis

Pink Shawl Collar Coat, £79 (WAS £159), John Lewis

Somerset by Alice Temperley Leopard Midaxi Dress,

£48 (WAS £99), John Lewis

John Lewis + Erica Davies Violetta Leather Wide Calf Long Boots,

£90 (WAS £129), John Lewis

Strathberry East/West Mini Leather Cross Body Bag,

£318.50 (WAS £455), John Lewis

John Lewis Home January offers

A home refresh is definitely on the cards right now, and from mattresses to microwaves, there’s up to 50% off off selected homeware.

Ortho Support 2000 Pocket Spring Mattress Double,

£599.20 (WAS £749), John Lewis

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Casserole,

£157.50 (WAS £225), John Lewis

John Lewis Electrical January offers

The John Lewis January sale event is a great time to snap up a bargain on the more expensive items for the home. The sale includes discounts on big brand vacuum cleaners, TVs, laptops and laundry appliances.

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum with Anti Hair Wrap & PowerFins,

£249.99 (WAS £399.99), John Lewis

FitBit Sense 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor,

£199.99 (WAS £269.99), John Lewis

John Lewis Kids’ January Offers

Don’t forget your little darlings – stock up now, for less, on kids’ clothing, kids’ bedroom furniture and toys. If you’re expecting this year, you can save big too on selected buggies, cots, and baby essentials.

John Lewis Animal Hearts Puffer Jacket,

from £13 (WAS from £22), John Lewis

John Lewis Plain Borg Lined Mac Coat, from £20 (WAS from £34), John Lewis

UGG Kids’ Drizlita Wellington Boots, £20 (WAS £40), John Lewis

