Holly Willoughby's favourite shampoo is currently only £6 in the sale at Amazon

When comes to celebs with enviable hair, Holly Willoughby is top of our list. If you’re nodding in agreement then we’ve got news for you – the shampoo Holly uses is currently in the Amazon sale!

Faith in Nature’s grapefruit & orange shampoo contains essential oils from its two namesake fruits, and it’s completely chemical, sulfate and paraben free.

Faith In Nature Natural Grapefruit and Orange Shampoo 400ml, £6 (WAS £6.50), Amazon

Holly’s hairstylist is a massive fan of the zesty and citrine-smelling shampoo for Holly’s healthy-looking hair – she explained: “Sulphate-free shampoos are especially beneficial for dry and coloured hair.”

"Sulphates can strip out natural moisture, and given that colouring hair can be drying, and environmental effects can also cause dryness and frizz, we need as much help as we can get from the products we use.”

Faith In Nature Natural Grapefruit and Orange Shampoo 5 litres, £47.59 (WAS £57), Amazon

There’s 50p knocked off the price of a 400ml bottle, or if you’re a really canny shopper, there’s a bumper five-litre bottle up for grabs for £47.59 instead of £57.

Trust us, it’s totally worth stocking up – You can get up to 500 washes out of a five-litre bottle, so you can forget about buying shampoo for a VERY long time and just enjoy your natural, healthy-looking hair. Win-win!

