20 Valentine's Day gifts for her - we're talking about the cute and unique presents she'll love

Valentine's Day falls on 14 February, and in 2023 it will take place on a Tuesday. Now's the time to think about the Valentine's Day gift for the woman in your life. Trust us, you don't want to be roaming the supermarket on the weekend before like all the other hopeless gift givers.

Whether you're shopping for a loved one or getting some ideas for your own potential gift, we've compiled some of our favourite ideas for that all-important gift of love. Whether it's heart-shaped jewellery, sensual scents, stunning beauty buys, or champers, we've got it all!

Best Valentine's Day gifts for her

Pandora jewellery

Radiant heart ring, £45, Pandora

Can you think of a more gorgeous gift than some sparkle you can leave on every day? Pandora is a favourite for a reason and this ring will certainly put a smile on her face. There are more options to choose from for Valentine's Day, whether you're looking for heart-shaped jewellery, pearls, or just cool jewellery brands for women.

Victoria's Secret underwear

Floral embroidered lace bra, £59, and matching thong, £35, Victoria's Secret

Abbey Clancy models the Victoria's Secret Valentine's Day edit, and wow! If you're after more sexy underwear options, you're in luck.

A Valentine's Day beauty box

LOOKFANTASTIC Valentine's Box, £55 (worth £171), LOOKFANTASTIC

Inside this box of treats you’ll find nine luxury products (including six full-size!), guaranteed to make you feel lovestruck. This collection will only be available for a limited time, and with a worth of over £171, you better be quick!

A showstopper red dress

Red Reformation Nadira Dress, £300, Reformation

This Reformation red dress is a real winner. It won't date, and can be worn throughout most seasons. Sold! Want more red dresses with some va-va-voom? See the red dresses we love on the high-street right now.

Heart locket

Gold locket, £125, Monica Vinader

A classic gold heart locket is an everyday piece to add charm to an outfit. You can also have it engraved for a sweet extra touch.

Perfume

Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense, £150, Jo Malone London

If she's a fan of a sensual scent, Jo Malone London's Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense has been described as hypnotic and alluring. Looking for more? We've compiled a roundup of the best new frangrances for women this year.

A new lipstick

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in Rouge Feu, £31, Boots

When you think of a gift-worthy red lipstick, Chanel will always come to mind. Worn proudly, it speaks volumes about the power and freedom - of movement and of thought - that Gabrielle Chanel wanted to give women when she created her first lipstick in 1924.

Heart-shaped Le Creuset

Le Creuset cast iron hearts round casserole dish, £329, Le Creuset

If she has a thing for Le Creuset, she'll love being able to cook with this heart-shaped casserole dish.

Pyjamas

Heart print pyjamas, £18, Marks & Spencer

They might not be the sexiest pyjamas in the world, but they sure do look comfortable. If you'd like more to look at, we've got a great edit of heart-print pyjamas, or just regular pyjamas for women.

Red roses

Two dozen red roses, £39.99, Serenata Flowers

Red roses? You can't go wrong. If you want more options, these are the best Valentine's Day roses to surprise her with.

A luxury candle

Tubéreuse / Tuberose Diptyque candle, £154, Diptyque

The Tubéreuse / Tuberose candle comes in a red enamelled porcelain jar stamped with the Diptyque oval. If she's a fan of a lavish scented candle, this will make her swoon. If you're looking for more, we've got a delicious roundup of Valentine's candles.

LoveHoney naughtiness

LoveHoney pink lace eye mask and cuffs, £9.99, LoveHoney

If you're after a sexy gift this Valentine's Day, you might want to opt for something different to the leather and handcuffs, how about sugary sweet lace and deep pink ribbon for pretty power dynamics?

Super romantic gesture

Start of Us map, prices start at £25.50, Etsy

You know what they say, go big or go home. You might think this is a bit cheesy but we think it's romantic. If you want more, we've got plenty of romantic gift ideas for women.

A star in her name

Star gift pack, £38, StarRegistration.Net

Ok, so this is quite cheesy - but it's sweet! Name a star after your love and she'll seriously swoon.

Hotel Chocolat chocolates

Straight From The Heart, £42, Hotel Chocolat

These chocolates are beautifully arranged in a heart-shaped box, so they arrive ready to give to your loved one. Whether you’re planning on showing up at their door with a box of chocolates and a bouquet of flowers or want to treat them to a picnic in the park.

Photo book

Photo book, prices start at £5.99, CEWE

Create a personalised album of memories, allowing you both to forever remember those special moments and bring them to life.

Red Manolo Blahnik shoes

Manolo Blahnik red satin pumps, £945, NET-A-PORTER

If she's a Sex and The City fan, this could be the most romantic Valentine's Day gift ever.

Champagne

Laurent Perrier limited-edition Bamboo Robe Cuvée Rosé champagne, £84.99, Selfridges

Get this on ice - stat!

Cartier Love bangle

Cartier Love Bracelet, £4,100, Selfridges

How far would you go for your true love? Cartier’s LOVE collection is hugely popular with celebrities and royals. Meghan Markle is rarely spotted without her Cartier LOVE bangle.

An engagement ring?

Willow moissanite and diamond pave ring, £750, Carrie Elizabeth

Just leaving this here as a suggestion, but if you're looking for more, check out our best diamond engagement rings to propose with.

