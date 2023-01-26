Amazon's top-rated electric blanket is on sale - and it costs 3p an hour to run

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s been a bit chilly lately – and that’s a massive understatement. Have you been feeling the cold at home but not wanting to drive up your energy bills by having the heating on all the time? Then we may just have a solution for you…

You need an electric blanket in your life – and Amazon’s top-rated model is currently on offer at £54.99 reduced from £89. That’s 38% off, which is a great saving.

Mia&Coco Electric Heated Blanket, £54.99 (WAS £89.99), Amazon

And what’s more, it’s a great investment because it’ll save you £££s on your energy bills. It costs 3p an hour to run, which works out at £1.47 a week. That’s much less than the cost of putting on the heating for those extra hours when you’re feeling the chill.

It’s great to have while you’re snuggling on the sofa for Netflix and chill, or when you first get into bed and it’s still cold under the duvet. Honestly, once you get an electric blanket there’s no going back!

This Amazon model has a handy auto timer, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally leaving it on, and it’s made from premium Japanese-made heating wire with temperature detection, and it’s been safety tested for peace of mind.

This snuggly electric blanket has over 3k positive reviews on Amazon

There are 10 different heat settings on the electric blanket from 25 to 53 degrees Celcius, and it’s super soft and comfortable. It’s made from flannel and sherpa which means it feels nice to snuggle and has great warmth-keeping properties.

It’s fully machine washable – just detach the cable and LED screen and you’re good to go. Oh, and it’s available in blue, maroon and beige if you’re not digging the grey!

KEEP SHOPPING

Martin Lewis recommends these genius money-saving heating items and they're all under £30

18 cosy things to buy on Amazon that will definitely make the cold nights easier

Best heated gloves to keep you extra warm this winter

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.