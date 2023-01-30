Amazon has an amazing lookalike of Princess Kate's sweet heart-shaped plate

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

To add a sweet touch to your table settings, take a page from Princess Kate's book with heart shaped plates from Amazon!

In 2021, Kensington Palace shared a collection of heart-warming images of Prince William and Kate’s family Mother's Day celebrations as they marked the day along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Kate's colourful cake decorated by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was presented on a heart-shaped plate

Along with touching messages to ‘Granny Diana’ from the children , there was also a sweet picture of a decorated sponge cake made by the royal little ones served up on a gorgeously simple heart-shaped plate from John Lewis.

'Nordic' heart plate, from £17.99, Amazon

The John Lewis plates have since sold out, but if you'd like to copy the look for yourself, we've found an amazing lookalike at Amazon!

The Nordic heart plates from Amazon have the same romantic heart shape, and they even come in more colours.

Maxim heart porcelain serving bowl, multiple sizes, from £5, Marks & Spencer

You can find even more Princess Kate-inspired heart plates online at from retailers like Marks & Spencer, The White Company, and LeCreuset.

Le Creuset stoneware heart plate, also in red and beige, £25, Le Creuset

Porto Stoneware Heart Side Plate, £24, The White Company

Princess Kate's royal Mother's Day post, featuring the heart-shaped plate and a cute throwback snap of a toddler-age Duchess Kate with her mum Carole , created quite a splash with nearly 650,000 followers liking the photos, including celebrities like David Beckham and Holly Willoughby.

And the Amazon plates, which make a great addition to Valentine's Day or Mother's Day celebrations, are just as Instagrammable...

KEEP SHOPPING

Amazon has Princess Kate's Superga trainers in the sale

Princess Kate told Michelle Obama about this instant anti-wrinkle gel - and it's on Amazon

Watch Princess Kate bake up a storm with her KitchenAid mixer

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.