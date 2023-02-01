The Disney 100 x H&M collection is the cutest thing you'll see today

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Disney is turning 100 this year, and while a trip to Disneyland may or may not be in the cards, kids everywhere can get in on the celebrations with the adorable Disney 100 x H&M collab.

The super cute collection, inspired by Disney’s most-loved characters, isn’t just about fancy dress - there are some looks that can go just about anywhere, too.

There are glittery shoes and accessories for the little princess in your life, Mickey Mouse-themed looks, and full-on costume looks, whether Tinkerbell or superheroes, that your kids are going to wear 24/7.

And best of all, everything’s under £24.99!

Fancy dress costumes, £18.99 each / $32.99, H&M

We love these sweet dresses inspired by Frozen, Snow White, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled and Tiana and the Frog.

Glittery shoes, more colours, £14.99 / $24.99, H&M

And you can even get the fairy-tale-inspired sparkly shoes, in three different colours, to match!

All-in-one suit, £18.99 / $32.99, H&M

Kids will stay cosy in these cute onesies inspired by Mickey Mouse, Baby Yoda and Pokemon, plus Disney films like The Lion King and Monsters Inc.

Winged Tinkerbell dress, £17.99 / $29.99, H&M

Childrens’ imaginations will take flight with this dreamy fairy dress complete with wings.

Encanto Mirabel dress, £14.99 / $24.99, H&M

The Mirabel-inspired Encanto dress is… well, enchanting!

Superhero set, £9.99 / $17.99, H&M

This 2-piece Captain America set can be worn with just the shirt for daily wear - just add the mask for the full superhero effect.

