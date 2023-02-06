10 Last-minute Amazon Valentine’s Day gifts that’ll arrive before February 14

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Calling all Last-Minute Larrys – Valentine’s Day is just a mere matter of days away – do you have a gift sorted for your other half?

If the answer is a resounding "no", don’t worry – you needn’t be in the dog house, thanks to Amazon!

The online shopping giant has a great range of gifts for him and her, from romantic and funny to sweet, so you won’t be in the dog house. We’ve rounded up the best with speedy delivery – keep scrolling for the top picks!

Keepsake love journal

What I love about you, by me, £8.09, Amazon

When it comes to super thoughtful Amazon Valentine’s gifts, this is a winner. It contains fill-in-the-blank lines you complete to describe what it is that makes your other half so special. Just complete each line and voila: you have a uniquely personal gift your loved one will read again and again.

Hotel Chocolat straight from the heart chocolate box

Hotel Chocolat straight from the heart box, £42, Amazon

Choccy lovers will have their socks knocked off by this box of sweet treats from the luxury chocolatier. There are 35 filled chocolates in 14 different decadent recipes, all beautifully packaged in a heart-shaped box. It couldn't be more perfect for Valentine's Day.

Valentine's socks for him

Men's heart you two-pack socks, £22.98, Amazon

These cute heart-embossed socks are sure to put a smile on his face. He’ll think of you every time he wears them. Awww!

Date night S'mores kit

Giles & Posner Electric S'More Maker, £29.99, Amazon

This is a fun Valentine's gift that makes for a fun date night – cuddle up and make your own S'mores. Cute!

Real roses that last for a year

Eterfield Handmade Preserved Roses in a Box, £50.99, Amazon

Roses are a classic choice for Valentine's Day – but this Amazon bouquet takes gifting to the next level. These preserved roses, which arrive packaged in a pretty hat box, last a whole year!

Swarovski heart earrings

Swarovski Stilla collection earrings, £55, Amazon

Heart studs are perfect for the day of lovers – and these romantic sparklers will add a pop of colour to any outfit.

A funny couple's adult card game

SERVD, his & hers couples card game, £15.99, Amazon

SERVD takes scenarios that come up between you and your partner and turns them into hilarious actions in a card game. From giving you the power to drag your significant other along to your favourite recreational activity to stealing their meal should it look tastier than yours. Brilliant idea for a funny Valentine’s Day gift you can both enjoy.

Valentines pyjamas

5-piece satin nightwear set, £32.95, Amazon

You can definitely file this set of Amazon nightwear under ‘looks more expensive than it is’. You get a night dress, shorts, trousers and a negligee for the price, and it’s also available in blue, pink, and black if scarlet red is not the one.

Pub in a box gift set

If he loves a night down the local, this Amazon Valentine’s Day gift has his name all over it. Beer snacks galore and comedy beer included!

Wallet ninja credit card multi-tool

Wallet Ninja, £9.99, Amazon

18 tools-in-one, but small enough to fit in your wallet? And it’s approved to carry on flights? This is a Valentine’s Day gift for the practical man – sure to go down a treat.

