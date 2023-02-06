10 Last-minute Amazon Valentine’s Day gifts that’ll arrive before February 14

Katherine Robinson
Left your Valentine’s Day gift shopping to the last minute? Don’t worry – there are amazing presents on Amazon with speedy delivery. We’ve rounded up the best – take a look…
Calling all Last-Minute Larrys – Valentine’s Day is just a mere matter of days away – do you have a gift sorted for your other half?
If the answer is a resounding "no", don’t worry – you needn’t be in the dog house, thanks to Amazon!
The online shopping giant has a great range of gifts for him and her, from romantic and funny to sweet, so you won’t be in the dog house. We’ve rounded up the best with speedy delivery – keep scrolling for the top picks!
Keepsake love journal
What I love about you, by me, £8.09, Amazon
When it comes to super thoughtful Amazon Valentine’s gifts, this is a winner. It contains fill-in-the-blank lines you complete to describe what it is that makes your other half so special. Just complete each line and voila: you have a uniquely personal gift your loved one will read again and again.
Hotel Chocolat straight from the heart chocolate box
Hotel Chocolat straight from the heart box, £42, Amazon
Choccy lovers will have their socks knocked off by this box of sweet treats from the luxury chocolatier. There are 35 filled chocolates in 14 different decadent recipes, all beautifully packaged in a heart-shaped box. It couldn't be more perfect for Valentine's Day.
Valentine's socks for him
Men's heart you two-pack socks, £22.98, Amazon
These cute heart-embossed socks are sure to put a smile on his face. He’ll think of you every time he wears them. Awww!
Date night S'mores kit
Giles & Posner Electric S'More Maker, £29.99, Amazon
This is a fun Valentine's gift that makes for a fun date night – cuddle up and make your own S'mores. Cute!
Real roses that last for a year
Eterfield Handmade Preserved Roses in a Box, £50.99, Amazon
Roses are a classic choice for Valentine's Day – but this Amazon bouquet takes gifting to the next level. These preserved roses, which arrive packaged in a pretty hat box, last a whole year!
Swarovski heart earrings
Swarovski Stilla collection earrings, £55, Amazon
Heart studs are perfect for the day of lovers – and these romantic sparklers will add a pop of colour to any outfit.
A funny couple's adult card game
SERVD, his & hers couples card game, £15.99, Amazon
SERVD takes scenarios that come up between you and your partner and turns them into hilarious actions in a card game. From giving you the power to drag your significant other along to your favourite recreational activity to stealing their meal should it look tastier than yours. Brilliant idea for a funny Valentine’s Day gift you can both enjoy.
Valentines pyjamas
5-piece satin nightwear set, £32.95, Amazon
You can definitely file this set of Amazon nightwear under ‘looks more expensive than it is’. You get a night dress, shorts, trousers and a negligee for the price, and it’s also available in blue, pink, and black if scarlet red is not the one.
Pub in a box gift set
If he loves a night down the local, this Amazon Valentine’s Day gift has his name all over it. Beer snacks galore and comedy beer included!
Wallet ninja credit card multi-tool
Wallet Ninja, £9.99, Amazon
18 tools-in-one, but small enough to fit in your wallet? And it’s approved to carry on flights? This is a Valentine’s Day gift for the practical man – sure to go down a treat.
