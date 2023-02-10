I shop Amazon for a living and these are only February sales worth checking out

If you think January is the only month you can grab a bargain then I’m here to tell you you're wrong my friend. There are still some great bargains to be had, especially over at Amazon!

As the title of this feature says, I shop Amazon for a living, so I’ve done you the favour of rounding up the best of the Amazon sales for the month of February, and you can trust me when I say these are the best deals to shop right now.

There are great savings to be had in everything from beauty to home gadgets – just in case you’re planning a spring clean and spruce up. I know I’m definitely planning a home makeover before we get too far into 2023, what about you?

Keep scrolling for the best of the Amazon sales in February, but don’t hang about – these deals are for a limited time only and while stocks last!

Hangsun electric makeup brush cleaner - 43% off

Hangsun Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Machine, £16.99 (WAS £29.99), Amazon

When was the last time you cleaned your makeup brushes? You're supposed to clean them once a week - or else you could be causing skin irritation nad breakouts. This amazing set takes all the stress and hard work out of the process. In just 30 seconds, it deeply cleans and dries your makeup brushes, leaving them good as new. And it's a whopping 43% off!

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour cream - 48% off

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, £14.50 (WAS £28), Amazon

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Reese Witherspoon are both fans of Elizabeth Arden's mighty Eight Hour cream - which calms, protects and hydrates skin for up to eight hours, and can be applied at any time of the day. With a saving this good, it's the right time to stock up.

Satin pillows - 25% off

Satin pillowcases 2 pack, £8.99 (WAS £11.99), Amazon

The benefits of satin pillows are many. They are easy to clean, they reduce the formation of wrinkles, and are gentler on hair, because they reduce breakage, tangles, and frizz. Satin is also hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, making it a good choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin. Snap up this set in the Amazon sale - they're available in practically every colour you could want, too!

Le Creuset - 35% off

Le Creuset Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish With Lid, £185.54 (WAS £285), Amazon

A Le Creuset dish is an investment piece that will last you a lifetime. It's one of the few products on Amazon with a near-perfect five-star rating of 91%, which tells you everything you need to know. If you're canny, you'll snap one up while they're in the sale.

Shark Vacuum - 34% off

Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner, £199 (WAS £299), Amazon

Shark often do sales, but 34% off is a REAL steal, it's rare to see such a markdown. This mean machine cleans practically every surface, and transforms from an upright to a portable vacuum to comfortably clean stairs, sofas, up high and more. Mrs Hinch has one - what more do you need to know?

Phillips Electric toothbrush - 56% off

Philips Sonicare Advanced Whitening Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, £109.99 (WAS £249.99), Amazon

An electric toothbrush is definitely one item you need to have in your life - they can remove more plaque and improve gum health than a manual toothbrush, reducing the risk of tooth decay and gum disease. This Phillips model claims to remove up seven times more plaque than a manual, and it has a special stain-removing system for whiter teeth - oh and 56% off is an incredible saving!

Sensio foot spa - 34% off

Sensio foot spa, £32.95 (WAS £49.99), Amazon

If you're looking for a way to unwind after a hard day's work or your feet need a little TLC then this foot spa is the business and it's 34% off. Nice!

Double-walled glass coffee cups - 6% off

Double-walled glass coffee cups, £12.75 (WAS £13.50), Amazon

Okay so 4% is not a massive markdown, but it drives down the price of this two-set of amazing, dishwasher-safe, double-walled glass coffee cups to less than £6.50 per cup. They look stunning (you'll want to Instagram your coffee every morning) and they keep your beverage hotter for longer.

Kabuki makeup brushes set - 54% off

Ducare pro kabuki makeup brushes 27 set, £24.64 (WAS £53.99), Amazon

Speaking of makeup brushes - check this out. An amazing professional, 27-piece set for 54% off. It's an incredibly well-rated product, with a 81% star rating and rave reviews. All your makeup needs met and then some.

Apple Airpods - 7% off

Apple AirPods with wired Charging Case (2nd generation), £129.99 (WAS £139.99), Amazon

If you don't already own a pair of AirPods (and trust me, they're life-changing) then February is your chance. There's 7% off, which is a decent saving. Apple sales are few and far between, you see...

