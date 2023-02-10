41 best February sales 2023: Deals & discounts from ASOS, Marks & Spencer & MORE!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Missed out on the January sales? Don't panic, the shopping gods have answered our prayers and blessed us with deals continuing into this month! And they are still ridiculously good. From fashion and beauty to homeware and tech, here are our absolute favourite sales for February 2023...

ASOS FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Right now you can take up to 50% off some amazing pieces at ASOS! Run, don't walk.

MARKS & SPENCER FEBRUARY SALES 2023

The M&S 2023 sale still has up to a huge 50% off. This includes womenswear, childrenswear, homes and men's.

JOHN LEWIS FEBRUARY SALES 2023

John Lewis is offering exciting deals on selected brands, like 15% off Clinique, plus savings on YSL and Acqua di Parma.

BOOTS FEBRUARY SALES 2023

There are some incredible February sales at Boots with up to 20% off premium beauty and 15% off fragrance.

HOBBS FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Wrap up warm in style with 15% off puffer jackets at Hobbs.

CURRYS PC WORLD FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Shop with big savings on thousands of products in the Currys PC World 2023 clearance sale.

SELFRIDGES FEBRUARY SALES 2023

The big Selfridges sale is still on! There are discounts across men's, women's, shoes, home and tech - with up to 70% off.

COACH FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Looking for a designer splurge for less? Take a look at the amazing deals at Coach, including some bestsellers.

MANGO FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Invest in key style pieces from Mango's incredible 2023 sale. There are final reductions of up to 70% off.

NET-A-PORTER FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Luxury website NET-A-PORTER now has up to 80% off sale pieces across women's clothing, shoes, beauty, and accessories. You don't want to miss this.

HARVEY NICHOLS FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Treat yourself for less with up to 60% off luxury items in the Harvey Nichols sale.

MATCHES FASHION FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Kate Middleton favourite Matches Fashion has so many amazing designer pieces still on sale.

ASPINAL OF LONDON FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Aspinal of London's stunning pieces have now been reduced even further, with up to 70% off!

SHOEAHOLICS FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Upgrade your shoe collection with up to 70% off the big names from Kurt Geiger to Aldo and UGG to Carvela.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY FEBRUARY SALES 2023

'You're in for a treat darling', there's up to 30% off Charlotte's truly iconic beauty kits.

KATE SPADE FEBRUARY SALES 2023

There are still big savings at Kate Spade, one of Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and Holly Willoughby's favourite labels.

LUISAVIAROMA FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Luisaviaroma has a dedicated sales section that's still full of dreamy designer pieces.

MISSGUIDED FEBRUARY SALES 2023

For a limited time only, Missguided has up to 70% off everything from date night looks to winter warmers.

LOOKFANTASTIC FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Lookfantastic should be on your radar right now - there's up to 25% off fragrance and the Valentine's collection.

LIBERTY FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Liberty's big 2023 sale still has some items left with savings on designer womenswear, menswear, homeware and accessories.

MONSOON FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Monsoon's sale is still offering discounts on everything from loungewear to cosy knits and more.

COAST FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Coast has 30% off stunning ocassionwear. Get shopping!

H&M FEBRUARY SALES 2023

There are amazing February discounts at H&M across women's fashion, menswear, homeware and kids.

SEPHORA FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Shop with up to 70% off big beauty brands from Laura Mercier to La Roche-Posay

ZARA FEBRUARY SALES 2023

The Zara sale isn't over yet - and there are still savings on some of the new releases you had your eye on last year.

RIVER ISLAND FEBRUARY SALES 2023

The River Island 2023 sale is still on, so you can get those pieces you've been lusting after for less.

EBAY FEBRUARY SALES 2023

There are savings on brand outlet, including the likes of activewear, shoes, coats and more!

NASTY GAL FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Nasty Gal has slashed prices across the entire website this February.

FARFETCH FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Refresh your wardrobe in the best possible way with savings still ongoing in the Farfetch sale.

REISS FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Meghan Markle favourite Reiss has up to 60% off in the Outlet section. That includes menswear, too!

KURT GEIGER FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Step up your style this season with the Kurt Geiger women's 2023 sale. There are so many amazing pairs of chunky boots with big savings.

GHOST FEBRUARY SALES 2023

The winter sale is still on at Holly Willoughby favourite Ghost - there's up to 60% off!

OLIVER BONAS FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Oliver Bonas's ongoing sale has some amazing bargains across homeware, womenswear, accessories and jewellery.

THE OUTNET FEBRUARY SALES 2023

With up to 70% off, you're unlikely to find designer styles for less. Expect the likes of Valentino, Victoria Beckham and more.

FRENCH CONNECTION FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Take advantage of big discounts in the French Connection 2023 sale.

NEW LOOK FEBRUARY SALES 2023

There's up to 60% off at New Look and you do NOT want to miss out.

ANTHROPOLOGIE FEBRUARY SALES 2023

There's still a huge sale on at Anthropologie. Stock up for next season with homeware, furniture, clothing and accessories.

PRETTYLITTLETHING FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Looking for a style steal? There's up to 80% off everything at Pretty Little Thing!

THE WHITE COMPANY FEBRUARY SALES 2023

From bestselling fragrance to clothes to gifts, make the most of the last remaining sale items at The White Company.

LOVEHONEY FEBRUARY SALES 2023

Save up to 50% off Valentine's Day gifts at Lovehoney, from toys to lingerie.

