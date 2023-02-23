World Book Day 2023: Amazing costume ideas from Amazon with speedy delivery

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

World Book Day falls on the first Thursday of March, which means this year it will be marked on 2 March.

Every year there is a new theme set by the charity, and this year it is all about making it YOUR World Book Day.

World Book Day sees the charity release a voucher to every child in the UK and Ireland to spend on a book of their choice.

While World Book Day are hosting a variety of events to raise awareness, one often includes schools allowing their pupils to dress as their favourite character, or even author, from a book of their choice.

From Mary Poppins to Peter Rabbit, Dennis the Menace to Cruella De Vil and the 101 Dalmatians, there are plenty of characters to choose from.

There's still time to order in time for Thursday delivery - but don't hang about!

While sifting through your existing wardrobe, or fancy dress collection isn’t proving to be very fruitful in finding the ideal outfit for your kid, Amazon has you covered, with numerous of options for boys and girls of all ages to wear come World Book Day.

Best World Book Day costume ideas on Amazon

Wednesday Addams costume (4-16 years), from £29.99, Amazon

With Wednesday being the smash hit on Netflix this year, many girls will be going to school dressed as her this World Book Day. There are many books featuring The Addams Family, so you can definitely get away with this costume idea, which recreates her glam goth from the prom dance scene.

Peter Rabbit costume (4-9 years), from £19.98, Amazon

The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter are a world famous collection of tales of Peter Rabbit and his friends, including Jemima Puddle-Duck, which children have been enjoying for years - even generations.

Whether you dress up as the main protagonist this World Book Day, or get your little ones all involved with every child portraying a different character, you're onto a winning formula.

Kids Robin Hood Prince of Thieves costume (4 -16 years), from £22.98, Amazon

Why not let your little one channel their inner Robin Hood this World Book Day? A simple, yet very effective costume suitable for all ages - even teens.

Disney Prince Charming costume, £23.79, Amazon

Cinderella is a firm favourite book, as well as film, and who wouldn't want to dress up as a real-life Disney princess this World Book Day? It's a no-brainer, in our opinion.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar costume (6 to 8 years), £16.99, Amazon

The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a favourite book for little ones, and has been for many years.

For those looking to buck the trend, and let loose with their children's costume, which will be a huge hit among classmates and teachers, this caterpillar suit is it.

Pinocchio costume (4 to 14 years), £18.99, Amazon

We all know the famous book written by Italian author, Carlo Collodi, which has stood the test of time, as it was published in 1883, and is still a firm favourite today.

For the children who want to get creative, and think outside the box, what better way than dressing up as the puppet?

Dr Seuss - The Cat in the Hat costume (10 to 12 years), £16.99, Amazon

Looking for a simple, affordable, but impressive outfit, the Dr Seuss outfit is a must. It doesn't have an overwhelming amount of props, which your child may go to school having all of them, only to finish the day with none - surely they can't miss the giant red and white striped hat?

Roald Dahl Fantastic Mr Fox costume, £16.49, Amazon

Any character in Roald Dahl's books will be a hit this World Book Day, and will let your child channel their inner mischievous selves - especially the protagonist in Fantastic Mr Fox.

From the face mask to the tails suit, this will impress, and be instantly recognised by other pupils in the classroom.

Roald Dahl Willy Wonka costume, from £20.98, Amazon

We did say Roald Dahl books are hugely famous, and provide the best inspiration when hunting for fancy dress costumes this World Book Day, and every World Book Day to come.

Amazon not only has an impressive Willy Wonka outfit, but also stocks Violet Beauregarde costumes, and the Oompa Loompas too. If you can pull off styling your child and their friends, even the full classroom, in all the characters, we will be impressed.

Queen of Hearts costume (3 to 113 years), from £11.49, Amazon

Alice in Wonderland is a fan favourite costume to choose for World Book Day, and other fancy dress occasions, so opt for one a little more whacky in the form of the Queen of Hearts.

Your child can even get creative with the hairstyle too, which we think they will also love to do.

Cruella De Vil costume (5-13 years), from £25.99, Amazon

A simple costume, but one the whole class will recognise and be impressed by this World Book Day.

Similar to the Queen of Hearts costume, your child may want to go all out with the costume and make-up with back-combed spiky hair to truly get into character. Plus, you can call in the cavalry and get your other family members the dalmatian costumes for added effect when they walk in the school gates.

Buzz Lightyear costume, from £22.97, Amazon

What child does not love Toy Story? We will wait.

For those who want to be the star of the show in their classroom on World Book Day, there is no other option than the impressive Buzz Lightyear get-up.

Dalmatian costume, from £22.98, Amazon

It's simple, it's affordable, and it's also hilarious.

In previous years World Book Day has seen some families dress one child as Cruella De Vil, and a toddler as a mini dalmatian puppy - just in case you needed inspiration for the whole family to get involved.

Superwoman costume, £20, Amazon

For the young girls who want to turn up to school on World Book Day dressed as a superhero, nothing is stopping them.

While some may opt for Wonder Woman, for others the Superwoman outfit is the perfect purchase.

Harry Potter costume pack, £17.05, Amazon

It's a firm favourite book, as well as movie franchise, so it is no surprise dressing as Daniel Radcliffe's character Harry Potter is a bestselling costume on Amazon.

Harry Potter Gryffindor costume including a wand, from £16.99, Amazon

Get your friends, or classmates, on board the Harry Potter-themed dress-up on World Book Day by getting your child's pals to dress up as Gryffindor.

Pay a little extra and you will get a wand with your costume, and let's face it, that prop will be the best part of this outfit, and every playtime going forward.

Kids Gangsta Granny costume, £16.99, Amazon

David Walliams wrote the book Gangsta Granny back in 2011, and in over 10 years it has been the go-to for some hilarious outfits on World Book Day.

From the curly grey wig to the SWAG bag and frumpy dress, this costume is one we would personally go for - just for the giggles.

Alice in Wonderland costume, £16.20, Amazon

Lewis Carroll's 1865 novel is world famous, and has since been turned into numerous film adaptations, which is why we predict it will be a popular costume for children this World Book Day.

Where’s Wally? costume, £24.71, Amazon

We are all familiar with Where's Wally? and have whiled away hours and hours to find the red and white striped top and bobble hat wearer in books.

While it may not be the first book that comes to mind when figuring out an outfit for World Book Day, everyone will know exactly who you are.

Dennis the Menace costume, £19.99, Amazon

Dennis the Menace's signature outfit is not to be confused with Where's Wally?, and so no to get the two confused, snap up this steal of a costume, complete with the face mask with Dennis' wild hairstyle on.

The Wizard of Oz costume, £19.98, Amazon

The Wizard of Oz features a whole host of characters, so if you have a large family, or your child has a countless number of friends, this may well be the book to recreate with Dorothy, Toto, as well as the Wicked Witch of the West, the fairy godmother, as well as the Lion, Tinman, Scarecrow and the munchkin men.

What we love about this costume is it has covered all bases, from Dorothy's exact outfit, to the basket holding her beloved pet Cairn Terrier. Genius!

Little Red Riding Hood costume, £22.99, Amazon

Little Red Riding Hood is a popular fairytale it is safe to say we have all grown up reading or listening to.

While some may dress as Little Red Riding Hood, others could follow suit by dressing as the Big Bad Wolf, or grandma, this World Book Day, to recreate the famous book.

Mary Poppins costume, £17.99, Amazon

Mary Poppins is an unsung hero, in our eyes, and if your child has a heavy book bag, what better way to disguise it this World Book Day than dressing your child up as the iconic childminder and her bottomless bag of endless goods?

KEEP READING

Best-selling books you can't miss

The Duchess of Cornwall loves reading this book to her grandchildren

12 books written by the royals

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.