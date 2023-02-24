Emma Bridgewater launches limited edition memorabilia range for King Charles III's coronation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In celebration of King Charles III's coronation, which will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023, Emma Bridgewater has launched a brand new range of memorabilia collectibles.

The popular ceramics brand released a limited edition collection earlier this week, with everything from tea towels to mugs, biscuit tins, and ornaments available to shop.

Whether you're looking to mark the event with a special keepsake or to give as a sentimental gift for the royal occasion, you'll want to treasure the commemorative pottery pieces for years to come.

King Charles III coronation mug, £23, Emma Bridgewater

The collection features a range of mugs in timeless styles, from union jack designs to 'God Save the King' slogans.

Union Jack bunting napkins, £3.95, Emma Bridgewater

If you're planning a street party to celebrate the coronation, why not stock up on some royal-themed napkins to impress your guests?

King Charles III tea towel, £15, Emma Bridgewater

Whether it's displayed in your home or used in your kitchen, the coronation tea towel is a classic keepsake.

King Charles III crown ornament, £350, Emma Bridgewater

If you're really looking for something special to mark the occasion, the King Charles crown ornament is the ultimate coronation collectible.

Celebrations will take place across the coronation weekend, beginning with the King's Procession on Saturday 6 May. On this day, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey for an Anglican service, and the day's events will end with the pair taking to the balcony alongside the senior royals.

The weekend will also include a coronation concert, along with a volunteering event on Monday 8 March, encouraging members of the public to help out within their communities.

