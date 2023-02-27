Amazon's tummy-control leggings have 36k 5-star ratings - fans say they're the 'best ever'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Whether you’re a fan of Lululemon or bargain Amazon workout looks, or maybe even both, you’ll want to know about these affordable tummy control leggings that shoppers are calling ‘amazing’ and a ‘game-changer’.

The $24.99 (£31) Amazon leggings have been such a hit that 36,000 reviewers have given them a whopping five stars!

RELATED: Princess Kate loves this Lululemon workout jacket - and it's back in stock

Created by The Gym People, the high-waisted leggings, which are an Amazon #1 best-seller, are made from moisture wicking fabric, and feature not just tummy control compression and support, but also a handy pocket.

The stretchy leggings come in more than 20 colors, and in sizes XS to 3XL.

The Gym People tummy control leggings, more colors and styles, $24.99 (£31), Amazon

Many of the tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers who’ve loved the Gym People look raved that they are the “best leggings ever”, whether for leisurewear, daily wear or workouts.

“These leggings are so comfy, are made of great material, and NEVER fall whether I’m bending down or running,” said one reviewer. “It was a huge game changer for me. Plus, they have pockets for my phone which is a must.”

RELATED: This Amazon 'Skims lookalike' bodysuit has gone viral - it has 21k 5-star reviews

Another shopper wrote, “I was afraid to order these thinking they would just roll or slide down like so many others I have tried, but these are the BEST… These have a snug fit (the tummy control), high waisted, but not too tight. I don't feel like I'm busting out of them. They are so comfortable I could wear them all day. They don't slide or roll down while working out. This is my second pair and I will be ordering a third! These are actually very flattering and make me look slimmer.”

"Best Leggings EVER!" wrote another reviewer. "I am so picky about leggings. I’ve been looking for years for a good pair of leggings. I spent 3 days researching them on Amazon, because I’m sick of wasting money on leggings that I end up hating. These came and I tried them on and fell in love! I will never buy another pair from anywhere else... I can wear these to work with a long sweater or to the gym. By far the best leggings I’ve ever owned! "

KEEP SHOPPING

Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS swimsuit looks good on everyone - and it's going to sell out

Best tummy control slimming swimsuits 2023

14 stylish tummy flattering dresses: Expert stylist advice & tips on the best styles to wear

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.