TikTok is going wild for the viral electric standing desk - and it's in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Standing desks are trending on TikTok, and shoppers are raving about them for improving their working from home setup. While a standing desk gives us major lockdown 2020 vibes, the Flexispot electric desk is a smash hit, and we can totally see why.

The electric desk raises and drops at the touch of a button, so you can stand or sit whilst you work. Not only is adding a standing desk to your WFH setup great for your posture, but if you add the trending walking pad to the mix too, you can burn hundreds of calories at a time whilst answering your morning emails.

If you're considering investing in the viral work essential, you're in luck. We've found the Flexispot standing desk on Amazon - and it's reduced in the sale.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Flexispot Electric Standing Desk, £203.99 (WAS £245.99), Amazon

The standing desk smoothly rises and lowers when the button is pressed for easily switching your position throughout the day. The robust design is strong enough to hold computers and laptops, and it features a pull-out tray for storing keyboards and cables.

The electric desk has received glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers. One happy customer wrote: "Must-have if working from home. Beautiful finishing, goes up and down smoothly - great functionality."

Another added: "Best purchase ever. This brilliant desk has helped me so much. I suffer from back pain due to an impacted disc issue, this allows me to work both sitting down at just the right height and to be able to stand while working, which helps me stay pain-free most days."

Don't walk, run to grab the viral standing desk while it's still on sale!

NOW SHOP

The best standing desk for WFH in 2023 tried and tested – plus more great options

These TikTok-approved M&S trousers are the ultimate workwear staple - and they're £25

I tried Uniqlo’s TikTok-famous crossbody bag and take it from me, it’s absolutely genius

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.