Baby Bambi inspired! PrettyLittleThing launches baby homeware - and we're obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Any new parent will tell you, shopping for affordable aesthetically pleasing baby homeware is no easy feat.

More often than not, budget-friendly baby homeware options are not the most pretty - and who doesn't want a chic, minimalistic nursery? Especially after getting a glimpse of Molly-Mae Hague's stunning nursery for her and Tommy Fury's new baby, Bambi.

Molly Mae shared a photo of Bambi's nursery

From neutral baby-friendly cushions and chunky blankets to bamboo effect plates, and adorable silicone feeding sets - this PLT collection has everything you need to create your dream, chic nursery at a price that won't break the bank.

SHOP NOW: Nursery décor ideas you won't be able to resist – and top tips for keeping it organised

So get excited, because here is what to expect...

Teddy Bear Plate

Bamboo and Silicone Bear Base Plate, £15, PrettyLittleThing

It doesn't get much cuter than this adorable bamboo teddy bear plate. While being aesthetically pleasing, it is also incredibly practical for a little one with its handy separate sections - we are obsessed!

Bunny Teddy Bear

Grey Blush Rabbit, £8, PrettyLittleThing

No nursery is complete without a teddy bear - and this super-cute, fluffy bunny is a great option. Not only is it the perfect baby-friendly toy, but also works as a great decorative piece for your baby's room. It would look great sitting on top of a dresser, or inside the baby's cot.

Neutral Sippy Cup

Silicone Sippy Cup, £12, PrettyLittleThing

Another must-have, this sippy cup is essential for your little one. Suitable for babies up to 3-years-old, it's made out of silicone which ensures that it is safe, durable, and easy to clean - and it doesn't hurt that the matt finish of the cup makes it super sleek and stylish!

'Dream Big' Print

'Dream Big' Print, £4, PrettyLittleThing

A good print is one of the easiest ways to elevate a room - and this one is the perfect choice for your little one's nursery. With a super sweet 'Dream Big Little One' quote, this A4 print is both pretty and meaningful - and at only £4, it is also a steal.

RELATED: The perfect baby shower presents for mum and baby

Teether Toy

Bambino Teddy Teether, £8, PrettyLittleThing

Any parent will know that teethers are a must when it comes to babies- and this one fits the bill. With an adorable teddy and bamboo design, the aesthetically pleasing teether would also make a great gift.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.