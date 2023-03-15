Amazon’s bestselling Cosori air fryer is now on sale for less than £100

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to kitchen appliances, there are two words trending above all else right now, and that's air fryers.

First gaining popularity during lockdown, they’ve become a must-have in a modern kitchen, not only for those looking to make their diet healthier but also anyone hoping to save money on energy bills.

Despite the name, they don’t actually fry anything. Instead, they cook foods you’d usually fry, minus the heavy dose of oil but without losing any of the great taste.

If you’re shopping for an air fryer there are now countless options to choose from, but one of Amazon’s bestselling options is from California brand COSORI and right now it’s on sale with 17% off.

COSORI air fryer, £99.99 (WAS £119.99), Amazon

In a sleek black design, it will not only look stylish in your kitchen, but it could also save you up to 55% on your energy bills compared to using a regular oven, with 50% less cooking time and 85% less oil. The 5.5 litre air fryer is compact but suitable to cook for up to five people.

Whether this is your first air fryer or you're upgrading an old one, you’ll find it super easy to use as it has a modern digital display with one-touch cooking functions. It also comes apart easily and is safe to wash by hand or in the dishwasher.

While items like chips probably first spring to mind, people cook almost anything in their air fryers from cakes and pizza to an entire chicken.

If you need inspiration, COSORI's air fryer comes with a free recipe book, plus there’s an app with over 100 recipes and cooking ideas.

The COSORI air fryer is currently in the Amazon sale for £99.99, but don't wait around - we don’t think this deal will be available for long.

