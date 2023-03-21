Lily Collins says this dry shampoo is her 'absolute fave' and you can get it for less at Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ranking high on our list of celebrities with enviable hair is Lily Collins – aka Emily in Paris – so when she recommends a product, we’re adding straight to basket – especially when it’s available at a discount!

The star loves Living proof’s Perfect hair Day advanced clean dry shampoo – and you can currently get it for £21.85 instead of £25 at Amazon if you use their Subscribe & Save option.

Living proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) dry shampoo, £21.85 (WAS £25), Amazon

What's the deal with Subscribe & Save? You get 10% off now, and 15% off on any repeat deliveries. There are no fees and you can cancel anytime. You can schedule a repeat delivery at any time that suits you - from two weeks time to six months time. It's well worth doing, but if you just want a one-time purchase, you can still get a can for £24.30

Lily posted a great video about the product on her Instagram (and it’s worth watching just to see the hilarious blooper reel at the end) showing it in action, and detailing why she loves it so much.

"In all seriousness, I can’t say enough good things about @livingproofinc’s Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo," she writes in the accompanying caption.

"A lot of dry shampoos can make my hair feel dry and dull, but THIS one keeps my hair soft and shiny while ACTUALLY cleaning it. It’s my absolute fave! I may or may not have one in every bag…"

WATCH: Lily Collins puts her fave dry shampoo to the test - with hilarious bloopers

Loading the player...

Amazon shoppers are in agreement with her verdict, giving the dry shampoo close to 5k five-star reviews. Several happy customers called it "the best dry shampoo I have ever used", or words to that effect.

"It smells clean, works on grease and actually neutralises odours. Even smoke. I find other dry shampoos just cover the smell with a fragrance," says one reviewer. “No scalp irritation either. I’ve tried many dry shampoos and this is definitely my favourite.”

Says another: "I have Asian hair which gets VERY oily. This dry shampoo is really amazing, leaves no white patches, is easy to rub into your hair, and gives volume that lasts! Worth every penny."

If you want to try Lily’s recommendation, now's the perfect time. Stock up before it goes back up to full price!

