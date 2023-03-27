Amazon is selling cheese Easter eggs and we think they're brie-lient

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Easter means chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate… But if that’s not your thing, then how about cheese? Yes, you read the title correctly – cheese Easter eggs exist, praise cheesus!

Amazon is selling not one, but two cheesy Easter eggs by Butler’s Farmhouse Cheeses – it really doesn’t get feta than this. (sorry, these cheese puns are just too good to resist!)

Butler's cheddar cheese Easter egg, £12.99, Amazon

You’ve got Cheesealicious Cheddar egg, which contains 120g of spreadable full-fat soft cheese, cheddar, and Lancashire cheese. There’s also the Blacksticks Blue edition, which has 120g of spreadable soft cheese and a lovely mild blue cheese fused into a delightful cheesy package.

Both make for an Easter treat with a difference, spread onto oatcakes, toast – with a little dash of chutney, or even just to nibble away on.

Butler's blue cheese Easter egg, £12.99, Amazon

This is a novelty Easter gift which is sure to get a giggle. Dare we say, even a cheesy grin? The Amazon reviews keep repeating the same words over and over, “tasty” and “cheesy” so you can assume it does what it says on the tin.

If you do want one, don’t delay. Be warned – a sell-out is highly likely (if the success of the cheese advent calendars is anything to go by, in any case!)

