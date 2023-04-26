Shop Meghan Markle's summer wedges for just $113 in the Saks spring sale

We love the Duchess of Sussex’s espadrilles - and now they’re 30% off at Saks

I’ve been looking for some comfortable summer shoes, and it turns out Meghan Markle's go-to summer wedges - the Carina espadrilles by Casatañer - would definitely fit the bill. The famously comfy and stylish wedges are on sale for 30% off at Saks as part of the retailer's big spring sale, where you'll find not only Castañer, but 100s of brands with the discount.



© Samir Hussein Meghan Markle wore a Veronica Beard shirt dress with Castañer 'Carina' espadrilles in South Africa - one of many times she has rocked the comfy shoes

Castañer’s made-in-Spain Carinas, which have a canvas upper, jute lined sole and leather lining, have a fashionable history - they were created for designer Yves Saint Laurent back in the 1970s.

Meghan has worn her Carina espadrilles in public no fewer than four times! We spotted her wearing them during royal visits to Australia, Fiji and South Africa - so basically they’re the perfect shoe wear day to day, and pack when you head off on vacay.

© Samir Hussein Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen taking off her Castañer wedge shoes as she visits Sydney, Australia's Bondi Beach in 2018

And of course the Duchess knows how to style them, wearing them with all kinds of dresses, whether midi, maxi or knee length. I think they also look great with shorts and a colorful summer blouse, or even just jeans and a white tee.

You can also shop the Carina at full price on Amazon, where one fan raved the espadrilles are “Beautiful and practical”. “They look so elegant and are very comfortable, not too high not too low, just perfect!”

