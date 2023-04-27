Princess Kate steps out in figure-hugging cargo pants and we've found the perfect £30 lookalike pair

Princess Kate swapped her chic blazers and designer dresses for a far more casual ensemble to take on the Brecon Beacons on Thursday.

The 41-year-old royal dressed down in a pair of G-Star Raw skinny cargo pants, Berghaus hiking boots and a Mountain Equipment jacket to meet the Central Beacons volunteers with Prince William as they celebrate 60 years of service.

© Getty Kate wears G-Star Raw cargo pants and a Mountain Equipment jacket in Wales

Love Kate’s trousers? They’re still available to shop in several sizes, but we’ve also found a similar high street pair for just £29.99.

New Look’s soft khaki cargo trousers are made from 100% cotton and feature a high-waist, cuffed hems and five utility pockets.

As flattering as they are practical, you’ll want to wear them everywhere this spring. Style them with chunky boots like Kate or a pair of white trainers and a neutral tee or tank top.

The cargo pants are available in five shades in sizes 6-22, but they’re now flying off the shelves. They already have lots of reviews, with one writing: "These cargo trousers are so comfortable and flattering too. Love them so much I’ve now bought four pairs in different colours."

While another said: "These combat trousers fit like a glove and they are so comfortable, I’ll definitely be purchasing some more. Really happy with them."

As well as abseiling, Kate and Will tried out training activities such as medical support exercises and a search dog rescue demonstration. They also met with current volunteers to hear about their roles and experiences.

Not one to forgo accessories, the mum-of-three added some high street pieces, completing the look with an ASOS baseball cap and Accessorize earrings.

