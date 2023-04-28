11 Amazon coronation buys that will arrive in time for your bank holiday celebration

The official countdown to King Charles III’s coronation is on - and it’s not too late to decide you want to throw a party! You can still get your supplies in time for the three-day weekend, which runs from May 6-8.

Whether you’re throwing a full-blown do or just want something to jazz up your home while you watch the ceremony on TV, we’ve got you covered. It’s not too late to order to get everything delivered in time if you get adding to basket at Amazon.

We’ve rounded up the best coronation party supplies, from bunting, flags, paper plates and more so you can join in the fun on King Charles’ big day - God save the King!

Last-minute coronation buys from Amazon with speedy delivery

1/ 11 King Charles coronation bunting Top review: "I’m using this in my shop window display had lots of people commenting on how nice it looks."

This vintage style bunting is so pretty - it’s no-wonder it’s flying off the virtual shelves at Amazon , with over 500 bought in the last week.You get 12 pieces of bunting measuring 2.5 metres made out of cardboard with an old-style hemp rope. Since the weather forecast for the coronation is ‘fine and dry’ you don’t need to worry about rain ruining these, thankfully! £7.69 AT AMAZON 2/ 11 His Majesty fabric banner Top review: “Excellent value and the quality is really good.”

Another top seller for the coronation at Amazon, where it’s sold over 700 times in the past week alone. It measures 270cm by 40 cm and has four ring holes in each corner. For fitting it to the wall or garden fence, it comes with a 6m roll of ribbon which you can tia end cut as needed. It’s made of polyester cloth, not plastic, which gets a huge thumbs-up from shoppers.

£13.99 AT AMAZON 3/ 11 Union Flag table cover Top review: “This was value for money as it was very large and did a good job on the day.” It’s definitely worth investing in a table cover to protect against spillages - and also to jazz up your table, especially if you’re using an outdoor folding table… This one is perfect - Union Flags and all. It’s made of durable plastic which is waterproof, rip-resistant and easy to clean. It measures 130cm x 220cm so will fit most tables. £5.19 AT AMAZON 4/ 11 King Charles stick flags 10 pack These vintage-style flags will look great in photos and help you get into the spirit on King Charles’ historic day. There are 10 in a pack and each measures 14 cm x 21cm £5.19 AT AMAZON 5/ 11 2.1kg box of Quality street Top review: “Excellent quality good even selection of all of all your favourite chocolates…Will be on my subscription list.”

You can’t have a party without sweet treats, and this 2kg box of chocolates is just the ticket. No matter the age of the guests attending your coronation party, Quality Street will be a hit. £23.39 AT AMAZON 6/ 11 Canto Prosecco D.O.C Extra Dry Millesimato 6x750ml Top review: “I love prosecco, and I think this is my favourite brand. Its not too sweet or dry and it is a nice sized bottle. It looks great on my bar. You can add lemonade if it a little strong, but it has a great taste by itself.” Anyone looking to toast the newly crowned King at their party might want to invest in this best-selling Amazon six-pack of 750ml bottles of Canti Prosecco D.O.C Extra Dry Millesimato. It’s dry and pleasantly fruity, with an alcohol content of 11%.

£47.03 AT AMAZON 7/ 11 King’s Coronation Day Ultimate Cheese feast hamper Full contents: King's Coronation Cheshire Cheese Waxed Truckle 200g, Black Bob Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese Waxed Truckle 200g, Caramelised Onion & Rioja Cheddar Cheese Waxed Truckle 200g, Charcoal Cheddar Cheese Waxed Truckle 200g, Jamaican Jerk Sauce Spicy Cheddar Cheese Waxed Truckle 200g, Smokey Tomato & Garlic Cheddar Cheese Waxed Truckle 200g, El Gringo Chilli, Lime & Tequila Cheddar - Waxed Truckle 200g Royal Blue Artisan Boxed Cheese 200g, Black Bob Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese Biscuits 140g, Caramelised Onion Biscuits for Cheese 140g, Ale and Mustard Biscuits for Cheese 140g, Gourmet Caramelised Red Onion Chutney 200g and Gourmet Chilli Jam Relish 200g. The new monarch is asid to be a big fan of cheese, so treating party guests to this coronation cheese feast hamper is the ultimate way to honour King Charles on May 6. There’s enough cheese here to keep a party going all afternoon - plus enough biscuits to spread it on.

£68.50 AT AMAZON 8/ 11 XuanPad Mini projector Top review: Ordered this product and I've been really impressed with it. It has a built-in speaker and a port for my Firestick. Really pleased with this purchase and would recommend it to anyone, the distance I have means I have an image that's around 100 inches. Whether you’re wanting to watch the investiture at Westminster Abbey or the procession to Bucking Palace, watching it on a large screen will make it all the more enjoyable. This mini projector is the business - it has 1080p resolution and a 32 inch by 170 inch projection size plus a built-in speaker with excellent sound quality. It has HDMI, VGA, USB, Micro SD, AV interface which supports PC, Laptop, Tablet, PS3, PS4, X-Box, TV Box, TV Stick, and compatible with most smartphones. If you’re hosting a garden party, or an indoors do, this portable projector is a must.

£79.99 AT AMAZON 9/ 11 Vida Folding table Top review: “Strong and sturdy unit offering two height levels. Ideal especially for use outside, garden parties and barbecues. Excellent value.”

A long folding table may well come in handy for your coronation party celebrations. This folding table reaches over four feet, so you can lay out all the treats for your guests, without fear of damaging your table - or it not fitting on your dining table.

£38.99 (WAS £43.99) AT AMAZON 10/ 11 Anuka Waterproof sun canopy Top review: “This is really well made - quality of seams and stitching is excellent, the D-hooks are very firmly attached and I expect it to last a long time. The 4 ropes provided for tying are good quality and quite long. Gorgeous colour too.

If you’re celebrating during the coronation weekend out in the garden, it’s a great idea to invest in a sun shade. Both to protect your guests from the sun, and since this canopy is waterproof, there’ll be no fear of getting washed out just in case the weather forecast turns out to be wrong.

£23.97 (WAS £29.99) AT AMAZON 11/ 11 Anting mains-powered outdoor string lights Top review: “These are fab, really warm and bright, they add a nice backdrop when we are sitting under the gazebo, bright enough to light up an area of the garden without being too bright that you annoy the neighbours. Will buy again.”

Planning an evening do to celebrate the coronation ? These LED string lights will provide the perfect ambience. They’re 30 metres long - and there are other lengths available to shop on the same link. They plug in via a power source and they’re waterproof and able to withstand extreme temperatures and weather. The distance between each of the bulbs is 60cm.

£59.99 AT AMAZON

