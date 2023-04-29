Loved Princess Kate's stylish Barbour coat? We've found an almost identical lookalike - and it's on sale

The Princess of Wales' lookalike coat is 38% off in the sale

The Princess of Wales switched up her style on Thursday as she stepped out in a Barbour coat and cargo pants, and royal fans were loving the laid-back look.

The royal sported the casual ensemble during her visit to Wales alongside Prince William, where the pair tried out training activities such as abseiling, medical support exercises and a search dog rescue demonstration.

Princess Kate looked effortlessly chic in the Barbour coat

If you also loved the outdoorsy style, you're in luck. Kate's exact Alexa Chung Barbour coat is no longer available to shop, but we've found an almost identical version from Joules, and it's reduced to £99.95 in the sale.

The Joules Montford dry wax jacket features a flattering A-line fit, with a checked lining to elevate the classic style. The jacket is the perfect staple for all year round, and the outerwear has received glowing reviews from shoppers, with an impressive five out of five rating on the Joules site.

One satisfied customer wrote: "So pleased with my new coat. Perfect fit and looks so classy. Well worth the money."

Another added: "Lovely jacket. I brought this a few weeks ago, it's so comfortable and stylish, it will become a go to."

Princess Kate looked effortlessly stylish in her Barbour coat as she picked up pizzas during her royal outing in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The mother-of-three teamed the jacket with a pair of cargo trousers, a roll-neck jumper and a pair of walking boots to complete the off-duty style.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales visited Merthyr Tydfil on Thursday

Accessorising to perfection as always, Kate opted for her sell-out Accessorize gold pearl hoops to finish the look. The 41-year-old wore her hair in a straight style, which she pushed behind her ears to highlight her pretty features.

For her makeup, the Princess of Wales looked radiant with a natural makeup look consisting of a touch of rosy blush, a stroke of mascara and a peach pink lip.

If you want to shop the royal lookalike coat you'll need to add it to your basket soon before the sale ends!

