The Marks & Spencer Coronation hand soap is a 10/10 gift for party hosts
This royal-themed hand soap from M&S will take the crown in your bathroom.

M&S Coronation Hand Soap
Carla Challis
Carla Challis

Hosting a coronation party? Forget your bunting or coronation-themed plates and crockery and turn your attention to your bathroom – because if you haven’t got your coronation hand soap yet, you best get a wriggle on! 

One of the Marks & Spencer Coronation shop’s most in-demand products, this coronation hand soap set will delight your coronation guests. If you’re going to do a royal theme, you may as well go all out, right? 

Shoppers are snapping the duo up in their droves, which will set you back £12.50. 

The M&S hand wash and lotion set has a light, floral scent of garden pear, rose and violet and is designed to be gentle enough to cleanse and moisturise. Along with the British garden themed fragrance, it’s the bottles that’ll have everyone talking. 

The dispensers are printed with a design of busby-clad sentries in the streets of London, with the patriotic message ‘God Save The King’ printed on the front.

 The duo comes in a smart Union Jack flag-themed box, making it a great gift too.

M&S fans have been raving about the pair. “The packaging is very fitting and this is a nice addition to my Coronation buys,” said one shopper with another commenting: “Beautiful packaging, smells lovely too.” 

The Marks & Spencer coronation shop is jam-packed with everything one needs to celebrate the event on May 6, from a coronation-themed make-up bag to T-shirts, pyjamas, socks and plenty of crockery for those tea and cakes. 

And the M&S Coronation Light-up Candle was so popular it’s sold out – but if you want to light-up your living room during the Coronation weekend, the high street stalwart has released a London-themed light-up candle to get those patriotic vibes.

It’s decorated with a London skyline that lights up when the wick is lit, and even has shimmering glitter for a magical look. It’s scented with neroli, lime and bergamot and a purse-friendly £10. 

Want to shop more from the M&S Coronation range? Take a look at our favourite picks below.

  • M&S Coronation Hand Soap Set

    M&S Coronation Hand Wash & Lotion Set

    Scented with garden pear, rose and violet, this hand wash and lotion set makes a great gif to mark the King's coronation, or a talking point in your bathroom for the celebrations.

  • M&S Coronation Hoodie

    M&S Coronation Hoodie

    Kit your kids out for the coronation in a royal-themed hoodie - we love this pure cotton sweatshirt, available in sizes 6-16 years.

  • M&S Coronation Teapot

    M&S Coronation Teapot

    Every tea party needs a teapot and this coronation-themed china teapot is just what your party needs come May 6.

  • M&S Coronation Tea Towels

    M&S Coronation Tea Towels

    These patriotic tea towels feature illustrations by award-winning artist Eleanor Tomlinson, and come in a pack of three.


  • M&S Light Up Coronation Cushion

    M&S Coronation Light Up Cushion

    Bring the coronation spirit to your home with this pure cotton cushion with the added bonus of lighting up. Fun!

  • M&S Coronation hankies

    M&S Coronation Handkerchiefs

    These pure cotton handkerchiefs are what you'll need if you shed a tear or two during the King's coronation.

  • M&S Royalty Cushion

    M&S Coronation Cushion

    Add a tongue in cheek regal touch to your sofa with this cheeky slogan bolster cushion, with a needle tapestry design.

  • M&S Coronation Tote Bag

    M&S Coronation Tote Bag

    Not only is this tote bag a great souvenir, it's full of coronation-themed foodie treats including shortbread, chocolate crowns and a giant milk chocolate coin.

  • M&S Coronation Teddy Bear

    M&S Coronation Teddy Bear

    The Spencer bear is about as cute as they come, with his 2023 crown and Union Jack paws.

  • M&S Coronation Tshirt

    M&S Coronation T-Shirt

    This pure cotton T-shirt is one for you and the bloke in your life. Available in sizes small to 3XL.

