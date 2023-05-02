The Marks & Spencer Coronation hand soap is a 10/10 gift for party hosts

This royal-themed hand soap from M&S will take the crown in your bathroom.

Hosting a coronation party? Forget your bunting or coronation-themed plates and crockery and turn your attention to your bathroom – because if you haven’t got your coronation hand soap yet, you best get a wriggle on!

One of the Marks & Spencer Coronation shop’s most in-demand products, this coronation hand soap set will delight your coronation guests. If you’re going to do a royal theme, you may as well go all out, right?

Shoppers are snapping the duo up in their droves, which will set you back £12.50.

The M&S hand wash and lotion set has a light, floral scent of garden pear, rose and violet and is designed to be gentle enough to cleanse and moisturise. Along with the British garden themed fragrance, it’s the bottles that’ll have everyone talking.

The dispensers are printed with a design of busby-clad sentries in the streets of London, with the patriotic message ‘God Save The King’ printed on the front.

The duo comes in a smart Union Jack flag-themed box, making it a great gift too.

M&S fans have been raving about the pair. “The packaging is very fitting and this is a nice addition to my Coronation buys,” said one shopper with another commenting: “Beautiful packaging, smells lovely too.”

The Marks & Spencer coronation shop is jam-packed with everything one needs to celebrate the event on May 6, from a coronation-themed make-up bag to T-shirts, pyjamas, socks and plenty of crockery for those tea and cakes.

And the M&S Coronation Light-up Candle was so popular it’s sold out – but if you want to light-up your living room during the Coronation weekend, the high street stalwart has released a London-themed light-up candle to get those patriotic vibes.

It’s decorated with a London skyline that lights up when the wick is lit, and even has shimmering glitter for a magical look. It’s scented with neroli, lime and bergamot and a purse-friendly £10.

Want to shop more from the M&S Coronation range? Take a look at our favourite picks below.

NOW SHOP

The best King Charles coronation memorabilia, from tea towels to tote bags

9 royal teddy bears for the King's coronation

The coronation T-shirts to buy now and cherish forever