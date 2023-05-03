9 Amazon beach bags you’ll need for your next holiday

Heading to the beach anytime soon? Do you have your beach bag sorted? You absolutely need to get one before you head off on holiday - I’m not exaggerating when I say it’ll make the whole experience better!

A beach bag helps you keep all your belongings dry, safe and handy in one place. It also protects your essentials from sand, water, and sun damage. If you’ve yet to buy one, or you’re looking for something new for your 2023 beach holiday, take a look at Amazon, which has so many great designs available with speedy delivery.

What should you look for in a good beach bag? It should be spacious enough to fit all your beach essentials including sunscreen, towels, water bottles, sunglasses, hats, and maybe even a great book to get lost in while you relax in the sun.

You might want a durable straw bag, a canvas bag or a waterproof design. Many bags also come with zip inside pockets for extra security for your valuables, or an inner pouch which is attached to the main beach bag.

Whatever you’re looking for, Amazon are sure to have something for you - we’ve rounded up the best Amazon beach bags, keep scrolling...

Best Amazon beach bags to shop now

Homespon large waterproof beach bag Top review: “This bag is delightful it holds just about everything you could ask for l. I used it as a beach bag for my recent vacation, I had two pairs of water shoes, 2 adult towels, bottles of water and essentials and it was so easy to carry. It folds down to the tiniest thing and fits in your regular handbag or even a coat pocket. Hugely recommend!” This roomy, lightweight beach bag is an Amazon’s Choice pick and so many shoppers are raving about how roomy and well-made it is. It’s waterproof and sand-proof and folds away nicely to pack away in a suitcase. It’s available in eight different eye-catching designs and features an inside zip pocket and side pockets.

£14.99 (WAS £17.99) AT AMAZON

DKIIL NOIYB Straw Shoulder Bag For Women Top review: “Love this bag, especially the fact that it has a zip so all my stuff doesn't fall out, and it has a little pocket on the inside. It's the perfect size, I didn't want it too big and wanted to carry my beach towel separately... all my other bits fitted in here perfectly.”

If you’re after a medium size, straw boho-style bag, this one is great. It comes in a number of different styles and shades and features an inside zip compartment.

£22.99 AT AMAZON

Kaldi corduroy beach tote Top review: “This bag is just as described, plenty of space for all sorts, I’m taking it as my hand luggage on a plane and have everything I need with spare space including a book, umbrella and my small jewellery case, it’s comfortable fabric to hold and looks great I’m so pleased with it.”

You can file this beach bag under ‘looks more expensive than it is’. Shoppers love it for its size and the fact it has a zip closure. It has plenty of compartments, large comfortable straps and is available in 17 different colours

£16.99 AT AMAZON

DonDon large beach bag Top review: “Great sized bag for all your pool/beach essentials. Can easily fit 3 rolled beach towels, books, sun tan lotion and small football! Zip top adds a bit more security and the wee purse is ideal for AirPods/charging packs or keeping loose change together. Would recommend retrying the straps though. The know was fairly low down and could easily come loose - easy fix though.”

With just short of 7k positive reviews, this is one of Amazon’s top-rated beach bags - and it’s easy to see why. It’s enormous, has a zip fastening and comes with a valuables pouch. There are 19 different designs available, including nautical stripes in many different colours and more colourful boho patterns.

£19.47 (WAS £23.54) AT AMAZON

Hibala woven large beach bag Top review: “This bag is so nice. The size is a large tote which can fit many things. The bag isn’t small at all very big. Very nice quality and very cute design and style. This bag can be used for the beach or as a summer and spring daily bag.”

This beach bag definitely has a designer look - you could easily mistake it for a Gucci tote if you didn’t know better! It has a waterproof lining and plenty of room for all your essentials.

£28.37 (WAS £32.35) AT AMAZON

KALIDI Mesh Tote Bag Top review: “I bought this beach bag after hunting for one for absolute ages. It easily holds a book, sunglasses, sun cream, water bottle and two towels so very roomy. There’s a zipped pocket in the bag so you don’t lose your keys or iPod, etc. the only downside is the contents of the pocket can be seen through the weave of the bag. Can be carried on the shoulder or by hand so great all round. Also, it has a plus side as it can be taken to the supermarket whilst on holiday so has more use than just a beach bag. I like it so much, I am going to buy another just to keep in my car boot as it is very useful.”

How chic is this mesh beach bag? And the price is incredible! It’s made of durable anti-tear nylon and it’s super roomy. It has an interior zip pocket for valuables and is available in ten different colours.

£13.99 (WAS £14.99) AT AMAZON

Lingsfire canvas tote beach bag Top review: “Great sized bag - big enough for essentials and because of the shape it's easy to find things inside. There's no zip if that's what you're looking for but the shoulder strap is long enough to fit comfortably under your arm so it's secure.”

This sturdy bag scores top for style and structure - it has a main compartment which closes via three magnetic buttons and an internal open slot pocket and zipper pocket. It’s made of easy-to-clean canvas and comes in six different colours.

£12.99 AT AMAZON

Zrakris Tote bag Top review: “Fantastic bag that I took away for a work trip and it was perfect. Easy to find all my things inside and the shoulder strap is super comfortable. It looks super stylish as well. 10/10.”

We couldn’t help but think of Marc Jacobs’ signature tote when we saw this canvas beach bag. It features a strap as well as handles and is a good medium size - probably not one to fit your towel in, but great for carrying your other essentials.

£24.99 (WAS £27.99) AT AMAZON

Chic diary woven rattan beach bag Top review: “Perfect bag to take on holiday or day trips. Plenty of room for all the essentials, although I would not put anything too heavy in the bag. Looks stylish and does a good job.”

Lightweight and soft, yet durable too, this woven rattan beach bag features a zip closure, polyester lining and plenty of room for everything. Not one to overload with heavy items, however, as it could warp its shape.

£27.99 AT AMAZON

