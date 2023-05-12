8 things Duchess Meghan loves that you can buy on Amazon

The Duchess of Sussex’s fashion, beauty and homeware are up for grabs on Amazon

It’s not just Princess Kate who loves an Amazon bargain - The shopping portal has plenty of items loved by Kate’s sister-in-law Duchess Meghan too! From her go-to summer shoes to her favourite beauty product of all time - you can get it all on Amazon.

We’ve rounded up the Duchess of Sussex’s favourite Amazon buys - all you have to do to steal her style is click add to basket!

1/ 8 The sunglasses that suit all face types Le Specs bandwagon round sunglasses Meghan loves these shades, and with good reason - they’re a lens shape that suits most face types, they’re shatterproof and scratch-resistant, and the price point is great. She’s been snapped wearing them so many times over the years, perhaps most notably when she attended Wimbledon with Princess Kate.

£62.97 / $67.62 AT AMAZON 2/ 8 Her all-time favourite beauty product YSL Touche Eclat concealer In her days as an actress, when she was starring in Suits, Meghan was asked about her all-time favoute beauty product. She answered: “YSL Touche Eclat concealer. “It blends, it’s compact and if you’ve worked a 17-hour day and have nothing else on, you will still look relatively alive. Relatively."

£24.65 / $40 AT AMAZON 3/ 8 The most versatile platform wedge shoes Castañer Women's Espadrilles It’s not only Meghan who loves Castañer Women's Espadrilles - sister-in-law Kate is a big fan too. While Kate favours the light brown version, Meghan owns a black pair. Made of canvas and natural jute, the Spanish brand’s shoes are extremely comfy and super stylish. The 6cm heel is extremely wearable and glam at the same time, and perfect to pair with either trousers or dresses.

£100 / $131 AT AMAZON 4/ 8 The firming body lotion Meghan buys ‘a case at a time’ Nivea Skin firming body lotion Just like the rest of us, the Duchess clearly loves a beauty bargain. She told Beauty Banter that she would buy “a case at a time” of Nivea’s firming and extra nourishing body lotion, hailing it as “affordable”. Amazon shoppers love it too - the cream has over 5.7k glowing reviews detailing its subtle and pleasant fragrance and fantastic skin-firming properties. For a daily-use product, the price is unbeatable!

£6.04 / $9.22 AT AMAZON 5/ 8 The candle which fragranced her wedding to Prince Harry Diptyque Candle Baies / Berries An Instagram post Meghan shared in her pre-royal days revealed a Diptyque candle as part of her stylish home decor, and the brand reportedly supplied her and Prince Harry with candles in the iconic Baies scent for their wedding. You can buy the candle on Amazon, which combines the aroma of blackcurrant leaves and Bulgarian rose.

£77.29 / $80.22 AT AMAZON 6/ 8 The empowering coffee table book Women: The National Geographic Image Collection We spotted National Geographic’s Women book in the Netflix Meghan and Harry documentary, and you can pick it up on Amazon. This powerful photography collection, drawn from the celebrated National Geographic archive, reveals the lives of women from around the globe, accompanied by interviews and portraits of contemporary trailblazers including Meghan’s pal Oprah Winfrey, Jane Goodall, and Christiane Amanpour

£30 / $14.83 AT AMAZON 7/ 8 Her all-purpose white sneakers Veja Women V-10 Sneakers Just like Kate, Meghan loves Veja trainers - royal fans might remember her wearing her black-and-white V10s on day two of the 2018 Invictus Games. They’re minimal, chic and hard-wearing and relatively affordable, definitely something we can get on board with!

£157.57 / $192 AT AMAZON 8/ 8 Meghan’s go-to volumising mascara Maybelline New York, Volume Mascara, Lash Sensational, More proof that Meghan loves a beauty bargain! Her former makeup artist Lydia Sellers told HELLO! "Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara. I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her! This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets."

£5.85 / $8.73 AT AMAZON

