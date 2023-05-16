7 things Holly Willoughby loves you can buy on Amazon

If you’re a fan of This Morning star Holly Willoughby then you’ll love this feature. What if we told you that you can get some of her favourite things in a matter of clicks, all in the same place? Yep, we’re talking Amazon of course.

From her favourite holiday read to her must-have beauty buys, you can shop them all at Amazon with speedy delivery. So if you’re looking to copy her makeup looks, or get your hands on that page-turner for your next beach escape, then please, just keep scrolling!

Holly Willoughby's Amazon buys

1/ 7 Her ‘scary’ but ‘sexy’ book reccomendation Verity by Coleen Hoover Holly snapped up Verity by Coleen Hoover after her blog readers recommended it to her. In a video shared on her Wylde Moon Instagram, she said: "I read it in under a week, which for me is super fast because I am the slowest reader known to mankind…It's not for the faint-hearted, it's really dark in places… but I did enjoy it." She continued: "It was good and it had suspense and keeps you guessing. It's quite sexy, there's quite a lot of graphic in the bedroom stuff going on, and if you like that sort of thing… this is a goodie, so thank you for that recommendation, it scared me." The book is described in the blurb as “Rebecca meets Gone Girl” as well as being: "Shocking, unpredictable thriller with a twist that will leave you reeling." £20 AT AMAZON 2/ 7 The body makeup she wears on her legs Vita Liberata Body Blur Holly told the Beauty Full Lives podcast: "Everybody thinks I wear fake tan but I hate fake tan! Never been able to get on with it. I'm always linked to different fake tan brands and it's nonsense because I've probably had three fake tans in my life. But this leg stuff, I really like it. If I'm wearing a skirt on This Morning, sometimes I put a bit on my legs just to even the tone out a little bit".

£20 AT AMAZON 3/ 7 Her perfect gift for daughter Belle Andrew James Electric Deep Fill Toastie Maker This Morning viewers were surprised when Holly made an admission during a segment on toastie makers. “Belle got one of these for Christmas - a toastie maker - it's what she wanted," she said of the 12-year-old. Amazon’s Andrew James sandwich maker makes deep-filled toasties with its four-slice triangle press that creates sealed triangular sandwiches, with a non-stick plate for easy cooking and cleaning. The toastie maker has scored great reviews from shoppers. One satisfied customer wrote: "Brilliant. This makes lovely toasties. I use normal slices from a standard loaf and they toast beautifully. I love that it is deep fill. Easy to use and easy to clean. Best toastie maker I have ever bought." Another added: "Love this excellent size for my bread, toasts just how I like it. Great price for a fantastic toastie machine." £34.99 AT AMAZON 4/ 7 Holly’s miracle hair growth shampoo Plantur #longhair Nutri-Caffeine Hair Growth Set The star’s hairdresser Ciler Peksah let Wylde Moon readers into the secret of which shampoo she recommends for thick glassy hair and to combat hair loss. Suggesting we think of our hair like our skin and not to neglect a good serum as well as using your shampoo and conditioner, Ciler says the Plantur #longhair Nutri-Caffeine Hair Growth Set is a miracle worker for getting your hair to grow stronger and longer. "This set contains a shampoo, conditioner and scalp serum to boost scalp health and hair growth. Just like we need a coffee to get us going in the morning, these caffeine hair products give your hair that much needed oomph!" £29.97 AT AMAZON 5/ 7 The lipstick she wore for the National TV Awards Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Satin Lipstick in Blush Basin Holly’s makeup artist Patsy O’Neil used Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Satin Lipstick in Blush Basin on the star at the National TV Awards, and it was an instant hit. Holly said: "This is a really lovely product I first discovered at the NTAs. I was wearing this pink dress and we wanted something quite neutral and Patsy, it was her find. It's Burt's Bees. And I love Burt's Bees anyway because it's really lovely and natural. So she bought in this lipstick and it's my favourite one is called Blush Basin. And it's got loads of shea butter in it, and it just feels like a lip balm with colour in it. It's just the nicest lipstick, it doesn't get stuck on your lips." £18 AT AMAZON 6/ 7 The trending TikTok toys her daughter Belle loves Squishmallow Maggie the Green Stingray Another This Morning reveal - Holly piped up during a segment on Squishmallow toys, saying her daughter Belle loves them! The fluffy plushes, which have become a TikTok sensation, are a hit with both kids and adults thanks to their extreme cuteness and wide variety of desigbs. They cost between £10-£30, and you can shop them on Amazon. £19.99 AT AMAZON 7/ 7 Her ‘serum foundation’ secret skin weapon The Ordinary Serum Foundation Sharing a picture of Holly to her Instagam, in a ‘face of the day’ post, makeup artist Patsy revealed the secret to Holly's flawless complexion. She confirmed that she uses a selection of foundations to create the perfect base for Holly – including the hugely-popular 'Serum Foundation' by The Ordinary. The lightweight formula has the properties of a serum but disperses like a foundation. It also has an SPF of 15 which protects the skin from harmful rays.

£9.49 AT AMAZON

And Holly isn't the only famous face who loves products you can snap up on Amazon. The Princess of Wales also has a great Amazon shopping list. See her top Amazon products below.

