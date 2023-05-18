Martin Lewis reveals secret hack to get £119 off a Ninja Air Fryer - but you need to be quick

Ninja Air Fryers have become super popular in the past few years thanks to the fact they’re super versatile, time-saving and healthier than other cooking methods. But they aren’t exactly cheap - unless you know a secret hack to get a price reduction… step forward Martin Lewis, please!

The MoneySavingExpert hero has offered readers of his website a way to get £119 and £95 off two of the brand's most popular models using special discount codes.

Also, we found a great deal on a different machine on Amazon - keep scrolling for that one. It seems now is the perfect time to snap up a Ninja Air Fryer, if you’re quick enough!

You can get the Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer for £174.99 (usually £269.99) when you use code MSEGRILL

Also up for grabs is the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker for £179.99 (usually £299.99) using the code MSECOOK

You need to be quick - there are only 500 of each model available at that price, once they’re sold the offer ends.

The delivery is free and they should take up to three working days to arrive, says Martin’s team. The offer runs until stock runs out or until 11.59pm on Sunday 28 May.

Not sure which Ninja to go for? Take a look at the specs below:

The Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer AG551UK

Six cooking functions: air fry, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate and grill. 3.8L cooking pot 3.8L crisp basket 740cm² grill plate Cleaning brush Chef-created recipe guide £174.99 (WAS £269.99) AT NINJA WITH CODE MSEGRILL

The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 6L OL550UK

Eleven cooking functions: pressure cook, air fry, grill, bake, dehydrate, sear/sauté, steam, slow cook, yoghurt, steam air fry and steam bake. Three cooking modes: combi-steam mode, pressure cook mode and air fry mode. 6L cooking pot 3.7L crisp basket Chef-created recipe guide Dishwasher safe accessories £179.99 (usually £299.99) using the code MSECOOK

Alternatively, there’s a great offer on at the moment at Amazon on the one-drawer 3.8l Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK. You can get it for £99 instead of £149.99, which is a great saving of 34%. It has four cooking functions - air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate and includes a 3.8l non-stick basket with crisper plate.

Reviewers give it the thumbs up for being easy to clean and use - overall it has over 16k positive reviews on Amazon, which is no mean feat.

Says one happy shopper: “I have an electric double oven and haven’t used the main oven for the last three months, cakes and large pies are cooked in the small oven. Everything else is cooked in my Ninja, roast chicken, beef, beef, lamb and pork all perfectly done. Roast potatoes are perfect, sausages, fish fingers, fresh salmon, sea bass etc all beautifully cooked too.

Ninja Air Fryer [AF100UK] 3.8 Litres

“I still use my gas hob for cooking vegetables but am still experimenting and learning with lots of other things in my Ninja. I really wouldn’t want to be without it.”

Another glowing review reads: “I'd heard people raving about them and I finally caved, I didn't need one, just a gimmick, waste of worktop space... I would build a kitchen around this now. It's in the category of dishwasher and cordless vacuum, you don't need one but after you couldn't live without one. Life's just that little bit easier with this in your life. Just train the teens to clean it and life would be even better.”

So what’s all the fuss about? Ninja Air Fryers are part of the SharkNinja group, which also sells the hugely popular Shark vacuum cleaners. It’s a trusted brand which scores high on reviews across the board.

Cooking fans love Ninja’s air fryers as they offer a quicker, healthier (since they use little to no oil) and faster cooking method than other traditional ways. This is one trend that shows no signs of waning anytime soon, and as we said - now’s the perfect time to buy, if you’re quick enough!

