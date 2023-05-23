These floral diamond earrings look just like Princess Kate's - and they're on sale for $130

If you need even more Princess Kate-inspired style that doesn't cost a king's ransom, check out the great Kate beauty and fashion buys we found on Amazon.
1/7
The sunglasses that go with everything
Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses
Kate loves her Ray-Bans Wayfarers, and she owns several pairs. They're a classic frame that suits most face types. Plus, these are sturdy, which means they'll last for years and years – which is handy since they won’t go out of fashion.
2/7
The most versatile white trainers
Superga Unisex Cotu Classic trainers
Royal fans will no doubt recognise Kate’s white Supega trainers - and know that Princess Diana was a fan too. (She was pictured wearing a navy pair in 1997). They’re super comfy and affordable too.
3/7
A lightweight jacket that’s perfect for all seasons
Fjällräven Stina Women's Jacket
Kate was spotted wearing the Stina Women's Jacket from Swedish company Fjällräven during a visit to the Sayers Croft Forest School at the Paddington Recreation Ground in London. She chose the green version,
4/7
The lipgloss she carries in her handbag
Clarins Natural Lip Protector
Kate was spotted pulling Clarins Lip Perfector out of her handbag in Wimbledon and royal fans have been snapping it up ever since. You can get it on Amazon, where shoppers praise it for being long-lasting and highly moisturising.
5/7
The nail polish shade for everyday wear
Essie Alure nail polish
If you want a polished everyday look, You can get it for less than a tenner - Kate loves Essie’s Allure nail polish so much that she wore it on her wedding day. The late Queen Elizabeth was also a fan, of the ballet slippers shade - also available to shop on the same link. This trusty nail polish has a whopping 16.9k positive reviews on Amazon, with shoppers giving the thumbs up for being long-lasting and easy to apply.
6/7
The all-purpose moisturiser for face and body
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream
Kate loves royal warrant holder Elizabeth Arden’s hydrating and moisturising Eight Hour Cream and she’s not the only British royal to use it - Prince Harry famously used it to treat an intimate frost-bite injury, as revealed in his autobiography Spare. The hydrating cream was created more than 70 years ago by Miss Arden herself and was the first ever product to bear the Elizabeth Arden name. Since its debut, Eight Hour has escalated to near cult status and Amazon reviewers hail it as being great value for money and leaving skin smooth and refreshed.
7/7
Her Vogue photoshoot jeans
7 For All Mankind Women’s Jeans
The Princess of Wales has a penchant for skinny jeans and one of the most recognisable brands she’s worn in the past is 7 For All Mankind. In fact, she loves the brand so much that she wore the brand’s Belted Palazzo jeans for her first-ever photoshoot with British Vogue back in 2016. You can shop the brand for less on Amazon.