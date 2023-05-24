Meghan Markle's shades for less plus 6 more A-list deals in Amazon's Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day weekend discounts are underway, and we’ve spotted some amazing celebrity and royal-approved fashion and beauty buys in Amazon’s big sale.

RELATED: Best deals in Amazon’s Memorial Day sale: Ray-Ban, Revlon, Shark and more

Are you a fan of Duchess Meghan or Princess Kate? You can find the royals’ favorite off-duty fashion must-haves for up to 35% off, including Duchess Meghan’s famed cat-eye shades for just $48.50.

Plus get started on your summer beauty glow-up with discounts on beauty buys loved by Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé and Hailey Bieber.

Shop celebrity favorites for less...



More great Amazon finds

Amazon’s trending leggings have 63,000 5-star reviews - and they start at just $14.99

8 things Duchess Meghan loves that you can buy on AmazonKhloé Kardashian's go-to Vitamin C skin serum has 89,000 5-star ratings on Amazon

Khloé Kardashian's go-to Vitamin C skin serum has 89,000 5-star ratings on Amazon

