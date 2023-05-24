Meghan Markle's shades for less plus 6 more A-list deals in Amazon's Memorial Day sale

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amazon Memorial Day sale 2023: Meghan Markle's shades for 35% off PLUS 6 more A-list deals
Shop the Amazon Memorial Day sale for must-haves loved by Meghan Markle, Princess Kate, Jennifer Aniston and more

meghan markle wearing le specs air heart cat eye sunglasses
Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor

Memorial Day weekend discounts are underway, and we’ve spotted some amazing celebrity and royal-approved fashion and beauty buys in Amazon’s big sale.

Are you a fan of Duchess Meghan or Princess Kate? You can find the royals’ favorite off-duty fashion must-haves for up to 35% off, including Duchess Meghan’s famed cat-eye shades for just $48.50.

Plus get started on your summer beauty glow-up with discounts on beauty buys loved by Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé and Hailey Bieber. 

Shop celebrity favorites for less...

    Hailey Bieber's nourishing skin cream

    Weleda Skin Food Light

    Weleda Skin Food

    Shoppers say:

    Amazon rating: 4.6 stars

    Top review: “I've been using Weleda Skin Food for decades. The original thicker cream for colder weather to protect against the elements and the Light cream for daily use. I use the Skin Food Light on my face and neck. It absorbs beautifully. The texture is perfect, the essential oils blend creates the most heavenly aroma.”

    Hailey Bieber revealed she’s a fan of Weleda Skin food - a moisturizer enriched with essential oils that’s also a go-to for fellow stars like Victoria Beckham - during a TikTok breakdown of her skincare routine. “The goal for me is always really hydrated, nourished, dewy, glowy, yummy, glazed skin,” she said before showing off her bottle of the top-rated beauty buy.

    Meghan Markle's sunglasses

    meghan markle wearing le specs air heart cat eye sunglasses© Getty Images
    Meghan Markle wears Le Specs Air Heart cat eye sunglasses to her New York City baby shower

    Le Specs Air Heart sunglasses in tortoiseshell

    Shoppers say:

    Amazon rating: 4.4 stars

    Top review: “Holy Grail! Absolutely best fitting sunglasses for my wide face. I will be purchasing additional colors in the future. The frame is heavy and thick. Feels luxurious, like they cost hundreds of dollars. My only regret is that I didn't pick up the black pair during the sale! Just buy them!”

    The Duchess of Sussex is a huge fan of Le Specs sunglasses, and has numerous styles in her collection. We spotted the tortoiseshell version of the cat-eye Air Hearts, which Meghan wore to her NYC baby shower, for 35% off.

    Beyonce’s healing ointment

    aquaphor healing ointment pack

    Aquaphor Healing Ointment

    Shoppers say:

    Amazon rating: 4.8 stars

    Top review: "Great moisturizer and skin protectant. Provides relief after dermatological procedures and for diaper rash. Great face moisturizer for nightly use."

    Though she has a net worth of around $500 million, Beyoncé also has this classic multi-tasking drugstore buy in her beauty arsenal. Therapeutic Aquaphor ointment has earned tens of thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon, with fans using it for everything from lip balm to foot care and even soothing eczema and psoriasis. We wonder if Bey stocked up for her global Renaissance tour?

    Jennifer Aniston’s collagen powder

    vital proteins supplements

    Vital Proteins Collagen Powder Supplement

    Shoppers say:

    Amazon rating: 4.6 stars
    Top review: “After a couple months of daily consumption, I've definitely noticed not only my nails growing faster and thicker, but my hair was also growing faster and thicker. On top of that, it adds a nice creamy texture to your beverage of choice. Personally, I add this to my morning fruit smoothie and it really levels up the flavor. I will likely be taking this for the rest of my life. A+++++”

    Friends star Jen even teamed up with Vital Proteins  – which also counts Kourtney Kardashian, who adds it to her smoothies, as a fan – after using the supplements for years. The TV icon adds the collagen powder to her smoothies and coffee, too.

    Princess Kate’s casual sneakers

    Princess Kate wearing pink M&S trousers and Superga trainers © WPA Pool,Getty Images
    Princess Kate wore M&S trousers and Superga trainers for a 2020 parenting event in Battersea Park

    Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

    Shoppers say:

    Amazon rating: 4.1 stars

    Top review: “So stylish and sporty! I am in love with these cute sneakers. I was looking for a pair of white sneakers or ‘trainers’ as they call them in England but I didn't want to pay over $100...fashionable sneakers are getting so ridiculously expensive these days; it's crazy?! So, after a lot of online searching a thought came to me: "How about the ones Kate Middleton wears?" Bingo!... They are awesome! They are adorable, stylish, and make my feet look great. Perfect for jeans, skirts or dresses.”

    Princess Kate might be more famous for her more formal looks, but when it’s time to dress down, the Princess of Wales has a go-to sneaker: the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic, first created in Italy in the early 20th century. The comfy tennis shoe had another famous royal fan, too, none other than Princess Diana.

    Sofia Richie's 'secret fave' bronzer

    physicians formula bronzer used by sofia richie

    Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

    Shoppers say:

    Amazon rating: 4.6 stars
    Top review: "I've been using bronzers (including very expensive ones) for 2 decades and this one is truly the best one I ever had!”

    Sofia Richie swears by makeup by Chanel and Dior... and this incredible drugstore bronzer! Lionel Richie's daughter showed her love for the affordable cosmetic on TikTok during her wedding weekend as she demonstrated her beauty routine.

    Drew Barrymore’s Vitamin E oil

    drew barrymore favorite beauty products vitamin e oil

    Health Priority Vitamin E oil

    Shoppers say:

    Amazon rating: 4.5 stars

    Top review: “Works like magic! After a major surgery a year ago I've tried almost every product on the market to fade my scar. Until this, bio oil was the only thing that has helped. After just a few days of using this product, my scar is already smoother and lighter than ever. Already ordered another bottle so i don't run out. Highly recommend.”

    This Vitamin E oil is for your whole body - it can be used as a dry skin treatment, hair oil, to reduce the appearance of scars or to calm irritated skin. Drew Barrymore once confessed she ‘douses’ herself in the stuff! “During the week, I’m caked in makeup and frying my hair at work, so I’m just trying to bring that hydration back in,” she said.

More great Amazon finds

