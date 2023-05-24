The Skims bi-annual sale is on: Grab a shaping swimsuit for 30% off

Everything from Kim Karadshian-approved shapewear to dresses - and yes, the new shaping Skims Swim! - are reduced for a limited time

If you’re a fan of Kim Kardashian’s Skims, now is the time to shop! The brand’s bi-annual sale is finally on and you can grab major savings on everything from shapewear to dresses – and even the shaping swimsuits.



We love Kim’s line of shaping swimsuits, which includes both bikinis and one-pieces, which she unveiled in 2023 - they’re giving Old Hollywood movie star and we’re here for it.

The shapewear-inspired collection is on sale for up to 30% off, but all of the pieces are selling fast, so be sure to add to basket ASAP!

So click above to shop the full Skims sale, or keep scrolling to pick up a bombshell bathing suit of your own.

Shop Skims swim on sale

Simple and chic Skims shaping swimsuit one piece Skims shaping tank one-piece Keep it simple with the perfect tank swimsuit that hugs your curves and stays in place.

$76 / £76 (WAS $108) at Skims

Strapless and sexy © Skims Skims strapless shaping swimsuit Skims shaping strapless one piece Accentuate your cinched in waist with this belted strapless look

$76 / £76 (WAS $108) AT SKIMS

Cap-sleeve bikini © Skims Skims shaping bikini Skims off the shoulder bikini top Team the cap-sleeved top with the shaping high-waisted bikini bottoms for modest coverage that still accentuates your assets.

Bikini top, $34 / £34 (WAS $48) at Skims

The vintage bombshell © Skims SKIMS ruched shaping swimsuit with skirt Skims shaping rouched one-piece Channel your inner Marilyn Monroe in Skims' ultra smoothing rouched one piece with adjustable straps.

$90 / £90 (WAS $128) AT SKIMS

Shop even more Skims deals

Not looking for swimwear? There are still more great Skims to shop for less...

Fits Everybody Bike Short This bike short is available in FIVE colors. One five-star reviewer enthused: "These shorts are so lightweight and comfy it’s almost like you’re wearing nothing! And there is nothing better than your body feeling uninhibited. Wearing a little bit of a bigger size, the waistband is such a huge deal for me, along with the elasticity of the bottom of the shorts. Sometimes shorts like these have a tight band around the legs causing you to look like encased sausage. Not these! Wear under an oversized shirt and look stylish and comfortable! What more could a lady ask for?"

$23 / £23 (WAS $46) at Skims

Logo Mesh Foil Cami Bodysuit "Love! Perfect for the summer. Beautiful color!" says a fan.

$54 / £54 (WAS $68) at Skims

Pointelle Henley Onesie Shoppers are raving: "Absolutely divine. Feminine and cosy! Love, love, love it." $102 / £102 (WAS $128) at Skims

Soft Lounge Shimmer Racerback Dress "I love how this dress fits on me and the way it feels, it's so soft, comfortable and sexy all at the same time," said one shopper. "I love SKIMS and the quality of the material."

$48 / £48 (WAS $84) at Skims

