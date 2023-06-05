I shop Amazon for a living and these are the June deals you need to add to basket

There are some amazing bargains on Amazon if you’re looking to save some money in June - you need to check out the freshly launched sales ASAP!

Like the title of the article says, I shop Amazon for a living - so you can 100% trust me that these are the best deals to shop right now. I’ve rounded them up in a handy list for all your shopping needs. You just need to add them to basket!

We’re hoping for good weather in June - so whether you’re thinking about your garden glow-up or your summer holiday you’ll find a sale to suit. There are deals on everything from gazebos to sun cream up for grabs.

Keep scrolling for the best of the Amazon sales in June or visit the deals home page to see them all but don’t hang about - these deals are for a limited time only and while stocks last…

Velvet hangers - 16% off SONGMICS Velvet Hangers, Set of 50 Top review: "Purchased for daughter’s wardrobe in the pink and rose gold. Good value for money and SO much better than the awful bare plastic ones (and a lot quieter)! Arrived quickly and daughter is happy with the hangers! I’ve had various SONGMICS items in the past and I don’t think I’ve ever had a problem - would buy again." Non-Slip Velvet Hangers are a must for fashion fans - they’re slimline, measuring just 6mm in width so you can fit almost double the number of clothes in your wardrobe. The slimline hangers’ velvet texture stops clothes from slipping off, plus the hangers also rotate 360 degrees to fit in any space, and they can hold up to 5kg each.

£16.99 (WAS £22.99) AT AMAZON

Tower air fryer - 21% off Tower family-size air fryer Tower Family Size Air Fryer Top review: "Couldn’t understand all the fuss, until I bought the cheapest one I could. Now we are complete converts and use it daily. Excellent air fryer. Definitely wouldn’t do meats any other way now, all comes out so tasty." If you’ve yet to join the air fryer party, Tower’s family-size model is a great option. It cooks up to 30% faster thanks to its rapid air circulation and you can use little to no fat, making it a much healthier option. You also save up to 70% on your energy bill as it uses much less power than a conventional oven. £54.99 (WAS £69.99) AT AMAZON

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream - 32% off Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Top review: "If you don't have Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream in your handbag, you're missing out. This stuff is a lifesaver! It's perfect for chapped lips, dry cuticles, and any other skin emergency you can think of. Trust me, it's a handbag staple you won't regret having on hand."

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Reese Witherspoon are both fans of Elizabeth Arden's mighty Eight Hour cream - which calms, protects and hydrates skin for up to eight hours, and can be applied at any time of the day. With a saving like this, it's the right time to stock up.

£19 (WAS £28) AT AMAZON

Satin pillows - 36% off Bedsure satin pillows Top review: "I bought these for my skin and hair, as it is less harsh than cotton. Since I bought these my nephews and grandkids fight over who gets the silky pillows! I have since bought them all a set. So comfortable, very soft and I get the best sleep ever!" The benefits of satin pillows are many. They are easy to clean, they reduce the formation of wrinkles, and are gentler on hair, because they reduce breakage, tangles, and frizz. Satin is also hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, making it a good choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin. Snap up this set in the Amazon sale - they're available in practically every colour you could want, too!

£7.64 (WAS £11.99) AT AMAZON

Apple AirPods - 11% off Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Top review: "I am glad to say that my recent purchase of the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case has exceeded my expectations. The sound quality is excellent and the convenience of the wireless charging case makes it so easy to use. The AirPods stay securely in place, making them perfect for working out or just listening to music on-the-go. Overall, a great purchase that I would highly recommend." Discounts on Apple products are few and far between, so if you have been eyeing up some Apple AirPods it’s a good idea to take advantage of this Amazon sale price now. £169 (WAS £189.99) AT AMAZON

Karcher Pressure washer - 21% off Kärcher K 5 Compact High Pressure Washer Top review: "This is the third Karcher pressure washer I have purchased and I have been very satisfied with the quality, performance and life of each of them.

The fittings are a great improvement on my previous model and the fact the machine cuts off when the trigger is released is a great bonus. I have used the current one for ten or more hours washing my paved driveway and yard and it has performed powerfully as I would have expected. I am expecting a number of years of use without problems. A excellent product." If you’re planning a home or garden spruce up – or if you want to get your messy car in order – this nifty little cleaning machine is a lifesaver. It’s another product Stacey Solomon swears by – and she uses it to clean everything!

£230 (WAS £289.99) AT AMAZON

Shark vacuum - 35% off Shark cordless vacuum cleaner Shark cordless vacuum cleaner Top review: "Why I never bought a Shark years ago I’ll never know. I needed a cordless lightweight vacuumthat had battery power to last and didn’t go flat in 10 minutes. This model was the answer to everything. I only need a full charge once a week and it gets used daily. The double-powered suction is great for items that don’t get easily sucked up and I love the fact it folds over to make it compact for storage and easy free standing. Recommend this and it has a competitive price for similar hoovers." You’d be hard-pressed to find a better price for one of Mrs Hinch’s beloved vacuums than this! This cordless Shark cleaner has anti-hair wrap technology and up to 40 mins run time. You can reach, charge and store anywhere. £247.90 (WAS £379.99) AT AMAZON

eufy RoboVac - 34% off eufy RoboVac 15C Robot Vacuum Cleaner Top review: "Was a bit sceptical about trying a robot vac especially one that was modestly priced, but it’s been a great purchase. Does a great job of keeping on top of the floors, both, upstairs and down. Lifts a lot of dirt from carpets and on shampooing the carpets they are cleaner than they have ever been as I get a lot less debris choking the filter. My other vacuum is a Vax Pet and I’ve barely used it since getting the robot hoover. Would recommend." Vacuum and clean your home - without lifting a finger! You can program this mean cleaning machine and forget about the cleaning. It can easily clean pet hair, daily messes and more, and is no louder than the hum of a microwave.

£159.95 (WAS £244) AT AMAZON

Philips Electric toothbrush - 60% off Philips Sonicare Advanced Whitening Edition Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Top review: "Fantastic toothbrush - I particularly like the gum clean. It has clean whitening gum and deep cleaning and it has three settings on each. I use the strongest on each setting as I am used to using electric toothbrushes. Would recommend." An electric toothbrush is definitely one item you need to have in your life - they can remove more plaque and improve gum health than a manual toothbrush, reducing the risk of tooth decay and gum disease. This Phillips model claims to remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual, and it has a special stain-removing system for whiter teeth

£99.99 (WAS £249.99) AT AMAZON

Echo Dot - 27% off Echo Dot (5th Generation) Echo Dot (5th Generation) Top review: "I recently got my hands on the Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 release) smart Bluetooth speaker with Alexa in Charcoal, and I'm loving it! The audio quality is surprisingly impressive for such a compact device. It delivers clear and powerful sound that fills the room. Plus, having Alexa at my beck and call is a game-changer. I can control my smart devices, ask questions, and enjoy hands-free convenience. The sleek design and easy setup are just the icing on the cake. If you want to step up your smart home game, the Echo Dot is a must-have." Echo Dots are one of those pieces of tech that you’ll honestly wonder how you lived without once you have one installed in your home. Take advantage of this deal and snap one up at a cut price in the Amazon sale.

£39.99 (WAS £54.99) AT AMAZON

