Princess Diana’s gingham trousers are still a vibe – and this £20 H&M pair is practically identical

H&M’s £19.99 gingham trousers are so like Princess Diana’s, we need them!

We’re never not over Princess Diana’s style, especially her off-duty looks which were second to none.

One Princess Diana look that is one of her most iconic are the gingham trousers worn in the 80s. Oh how we longed to recreate her effortlessly cool ensemble, which is forever seared in our hearts.

Princess Diana looking chic at a polo match in the 80s

The mother-of-two was captured sitting on the steps outside her country home, Highgrove in 1986 wearing the chicest pair of pink gingham trousers and a matching pink jumper, and earlier that year wearing the same trousers to a polo match.

Well forget a hot girl summer this year, we’re making it a Princess Diana inspired summer thanks to H&M’s reimagining of those classic gingham trousers. At £19.99, the pink gingham trousers are cropped, just like Princess Di’s, and in the sweetest sugary pink hue.

They’re currently available in sizes 4-22, with some sizing sold out. The reviews suggest these trousers run small, and buying a pair in a larger size than you normally do might be worth a try.

"Gingham is a forever print, just like Princess Diana is a forever fashion icon," says Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce.

"It's so interesting to see how Diana's iconic outfits resonate with younger shoppers today, and these gingham trousers are so chic - even if you want to emulate Lady Di's style or not. The key to getting this outfit spot on is to choose the perfect footwear. I would wear them with a little white pump and go for that 'rich mom on the school run' vibe."

With Barbiecore a big trend for summer 2023. thanks to the new Barbie movie, they easily tap into that trend too; follow the royal’s lead and wear with a coordinating pink knit and breezy summer blouse. We think they’d look brilliant with a broderie anglaise top, or bardot style blouse too.

Gingham is clearly a royal favourite fabric, with Princess Kate stepping out this week in a gingham blazer and last year, causing a frenzy in kitsch gingham blouse with peter pan collar.

Her £129 top, from Brora, promptly sold out but saw a slew of lookalikes hit the high street.

The picnic-ready print dates back to the 17th century, and has been a popular summer look throughout the years. It is, in fact, a material that transcends trends and reinvents itself year upon year.

