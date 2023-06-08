The Radley sale is ON for summer – and these are the bags I’ve got my eye on

Radley’s summer sale has over 300 bags with big discounts, from classic shapes to on-trend styles. Shop the best Radley sale pieces.

Whether you’re searching for a new designer bag, a pretty party clutch or need something more practical, Radley London’s brilliant summer sale has you covered – with up to 50% off their bags.

The London designer brand first started life in 1998 in Camden Lock Market, with the brand’s trademark Scottie dog mascot being instantly recognisable – and is still featured on every piece that’s designed today.

As many as 20 craftspeople work on every single bag Radley makes, and it shows, with their mix of classic leather designs and trend-led pieces.

The just dropped summer sale includes over 900 products, spanning bags, accessories, clothing and footwear.

There’s free delivery on orders over £125, and £4.50 for standard delivery on orders under that price. Returns are free, so it’s as easy as ever to shop the Radley sale.

Best Radley deals to shop now

With so many products on sale, I delved into the Radley sale to find the best deals, the coolest pieces and the classic Radley products that’ll last you for years.

Clarence Road Small Zip Top Tote Bag I discovered the Clarence Road Small Zip Top Tote recently and can’t stop thinking about it; it’s the perfect size, small enough for a night out but big enough to take for the day too. It’s a sweet, scooped shape that’s all the rage right now too and the knotted handle makes it a little different to the rest. Dimensions: W24 x H12 x D6cm £119 (WAS £199) at Radley

Dukes Place Medium Zip Top Shoulder Bag This punchy hued bag is a brilliant summer day bag, and a firm favourite thanks to its 90s, minimalist design. If purple isn’t your colour, the fan fave is also available in Dark Cherry and Ginger Biscuit. Dimensions: W29 x H19 x D11 cm £131 (WAS £219) at Radley

Baylis Road 2.0 Medium Multiway Grab Bag A signature Radley style, this soft-grained leather bag with long, smooth handle tabs is a modern take on an original Radley design. The classic butterscotch brown colourway goes with everything, and the larger size makes it ideal for office use. Dimensions: W33 x H25 x D17cm £155 (WAS £259) at Radley

Hillgate Place Chain Bag I love the gold chain of this crossbody bag, giving it a luxurious finish against the pistachio green. The best part is, the strap can be altered to transform it from a crossbody bag to a shoulder bag, so it’s essentially a two in one! Dimensions: W23 x H16 x D12cm £131 (WAS £219) at Radley

Wood Street 2.0 Medium Ziptop Backpack A backpack is an essential piece of kit and I’m into this functional yet fashionable leather backpack in inky blue, with a large pocket for laptops and books and a smaller front pocket for accessories. It also has an inside zipped pocket for valuables. Dimensions: W27 x H34 x D10cm £167 (WAS £239) at Radley

