Amanda Holden's must-see pink Reiss short suit is going to the top of our wishlist

Amanda is the Queen of flattering blazer suits

Amanda Holden seems to have an endless supply of gorgeous blazer suits in her wardrobe, but the star upped the ante on Friday as she showed off her amazing figure in the must-see new short set.

The Heart Radio host looked absolutely stunning in her pastel pink Reiss suit, which featured a pair of pleated shorts and a tailored blazer jacket to match.

Amanda styled her co-ord with matching stiletto heels

Amanda rounded off the elegant look with a white cowl neck satin top and a pair of candy floss pink stiletto heels, accessorising simply with a delicate gold necklace and matching bracelet.

Styling her hair in voluminous waves, the 52-year-old finished the look with her signature makeup, consisting of a soft smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush and a matte pink lip. Stunning!

If want to shop the short suit for less, ASOS has an almost identical co-ord that's available to shop – and it's less than £60.

Amanda looked so bronzed as she posed for Instagram in the Reiss suit, captioning the photo: "Happy Friday!"

The mother-of-one followed the post with a video on her Instagram Stories, where the star said: "Good morning! How are you? Happy Friday. Today I'm wearing this gorgeous pink suit from Reiss, they've got them in all different colours. They're absolutely gorgeous so it's a no-brainer."

