Holly Willougby's £16 sunglasses look designer - and they're guaranteed to sell out

Holly Willoughby delighted fans earlier this week in her stylish summer outfit during her recent Portugal getaway – and our eyes were on her gorgeous sunglasses.

Looking so elegant in a timeless black midi dress, a matching crossbody bag, and a sunset with a black ribbon finish, Holly perfectly completed the look with her black cat eye sunnies.

Holly's personal stylist Dannii Whiteman answered our prayers by sharing an almost identical pair of shades on Holly's Wylde Moon website - and the ASOS pair are just £16.

If you love them you're going to need to snap them up fast though, as we're expecting the summer staple pair to fly off the shelves.

The Topshop oversized sunglasses feature a classic cat eye frame, with an angular edge and dark-tinted frames. The timeless sunglasses will elevate just about any look, and they're the perfect accessory for everyday wear and holidays.

Holly's lifestyle blog Wylde Moon shared the gorgeous snap of the This Morning presenter on Instagram, and fans were quick to comment on the chic look.

The post read: "Holly's personal stylist @danniiwhiteman has made dressing for summer SUPER easy with gorgeous capsule wardrobe suggestions - some of which you may already have!"

One follower rushed to the comments to write: "Beautiful classy look." Whilst another wrote: "Wow beautiful as always."

A third penned: "Style team hit a home run!"

Get Holly's Look

New Look's floaty midi dress features a shirred bodice, feminine broderie sleeves and the prettiest tiered hem. Style the versatile number with a pair of chunky sandals and a raffia bag for a lovely holiday look, or opt for white trainers and a denim jacket for a laid-back summer style.

Holly's Eugenia Kim straw hat is just stunning. The black ribbon will tie in beautifully with any black outfit, and it's an investment piece that you'll want to reach for every summer.

Hurry! Pick up the £16 sunglasses before they sell out.

