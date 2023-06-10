Stacey Solomon reveals the genius Amazon car essentials she can't live without - and they're under £15

The Loose Women star shared the car Amazon finds that she swears by

Not only is Stacey Solomon the Queen of home organisation hacks, but the star is also an expert when it comes to finding must-have products on Amazon.

From her cleaning must-haves to her bargain beauty buys, Stacey loves to share her Amazon favourites - and her genius car essentials are absolute game-changers.

Stacey shared the car essentials she loves on her Instagram Stories

The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the top car gadgets that she can't live without - and each item is less than £15 on Amazon.

Stacey's Amazon car essentials

Car coasters

Stacey's Amazon coasters can be placed inside the cupholder of the car – and they're covered in sparkling rhinestones!

She said: "So these are placemats for the cup holder, so when you spill your drink you can just take them out and wash them."

Mini Cupholder Bin

Amazon's mini bin which Stacey referred to as a "lifesaver" fits perfectly inside the cup holder, storing any rubbish whilst on the go.

The mother-of-five also shared another bin that she uses for the back seat, which is collapsible with a secure lid.

7L Leak-Proof Car Bin

Car gap organisers have been going viral on social media as a genius way to keep your car clean. Slotting in between the car seats, the gadget prevents items from falling in the gaps, and they're great for keeping essentials within reach.

Car Gap Organiser

"This one has actually changed our car life," Stacey explained. "You can put loads in it, like your phone and keys, but more importantly it stops stuff falling down the gap, which has just changed the game."

Magnetic Car Phone Holder

Stacey showed off her magnetic phone holder, which inserts into the car vents. The holder attaches to devices with its magnet for a hassle-free way to keep your phone in sight. "I just find this the easiest one," the star added.

Car Seat Hooks

Amazon's car hooks slot around the seat for hanging coats and bags whilst you drive, perfect for keeping organised when you are lacking space.

We're adding Stacey's Amazon car gadgets to our basket right away!

