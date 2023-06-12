Holly Willoughby stuns in the most flattering floral midi dress - and it’s just £35

Holly Willoughby has a collection of floral midi dresses we’d love to raid for the summer months, and her latest look has us heading straight to New Look.

The TV star stepped out in the prettiest green floral midi dress by the brand to host This Morning, and it looks so much more expensive than its price tag.

Sharing her outfit to Instagram, she captioned the post: "Morning Monday… see you at 10am on @thismorning with the lovely @dermotoleary. Also so happy to welcome back @jamesmartinchef to the kitchen today… #hwstyle dress by @newlook".

Holly Willoughby wears New Look to host This Morning

Made from a soft, cotton fabric, Holly’s dress is cut to a midi length with a high neckline and subtle ruffle detail. It has short, lightly puffed sleeves and the most flattering figure-skimming fit.

The best bit? The high street piece is a steal at just £35.99. Available in sizes 8-20, it can be dressed down with leather slides or trainers, or dressed up with barely-there heels and a clutch.

Suitable to wear to a wedding, summer party or even the office, it will be one of the most hard-working pieces in your wardrobe.

The midi dress is currently only available in Tall, but New Look also has a similar style in a green ditsy floral print that’s perfect for the warmer weather. It’s made from a lightweight woven fabric and features adjustable spaghetti straps.

It has all five-star reviews, with one customer writing: "Just fabulous. This dress looks amazing on, perfect fit and beautiful colour." While another said: "This dress is so flattering and a really nice colour, will be lovely for hot summer days with sandals for a beer garden."

With a heatwave ongoing in the UK, you probably want to accessorise with a pair of chic sunnies, and Holly's personal stylist Dannii Whiteman has answered our prayers by sharing a lookalike for her go-to designer pair.

Taking to Holly’s lifestyle website Wylde Moon, she recommended a pair of Topshop oversized sunglasses, which feature a classic cat eye frame, with an angular edge and dark-tinted frames. Available on ASOS, they’re just £16 and selling fast.

