Frankie Bridge wears the summer dress of our dreams - and it’s still available to shop

Frankie Bridge always finds the best dresses on the high street, and her latest look is so hot for summer.
Posing in a series of mirror selfies, the TV star shared her most recent favourites to Instagram and captioned the post: "Wearing far more practical clothing currently ha! But here’s a faves with some dresses/skirts I’m loving right now!"
From sequin maxis to denim midi skirts, we want them all. But her hot pink Nobody’s Child dress has us obsessed.
Frankie Bridge wears Nobody's Child's Aubrey dress
The silky midi features playful cut-out detail and a cool asymmetric one-shoulder design. It has a single puff sleeve and flattering gathering at the waist.
Made from a responsible fabric blend derived from plant-based fibres, it’s sustainable as well as stylish. It retails for £85 and is still available to shop in sizes 4-18.
Frankie’s midi would make the perfect wedding guest outfit this summer, or really for any upcoming event where you have the opportunity to dress up.
We’d style it with metallic platform heels for a statement look or barely-there heeled sandals if you want to go more subtle. Just add a clutch and your favourite gold jewellery.
For a more affordable piece, Frankie also shared a photo of herself in New Look’s latest pink and red printed midi dress - a gorgeous colour clash we’ve seen her in before. Priced at £31.99, it’s such a bargain and can be worn on repeat through the summer months.
The New Look dress combines a cute sweetheart neckline and frill detail with a sexy split hem. It’s currently still available in most sizes, but hurry - it’s selling fast.
Shop our favourite pink dresses this summer…
M&S Linen Blend Pink Midi Dress
Inject some colour into your summer wardrobe with this vibrant pink linen dress. One of Marks & Spencer's most in-demand styles right now, we'd recommend racing to checkout if you want to wear it this summer.
Nobody's Child Aubery Pink Midi Dress
Nobody's Child's stunning hot pink midi dress features a one shoulder design and playful cut-out waist detail.
ASOS DESIGN Pink Satin Wrap Dress
This hot pink ASOS wrap dress is so flattering.
River Island Hot Pink Halterneck Dress
River Island's flirty hot pink mini dress is the perfect throw-on-and-go piece this summer.
Boden Kaftan Pink Maxi Dress
For a daytime dress, we love Boden's linen maxi. Ideal for holidays.
Zara Long Pleated Pink Dress
How gorgeous is this hot pink ruffle dress from Zara?
Mango Pink Linen Wrap Dress
For an easy to wear mini dress that still makes a statement, head to Mango.
Cutie London Pink Maxi Dress
New Look's hot pink maxi can double up as an everyday summer dress and a wedding guest outfit.
Reformation Marguerite Silk Dress
Cut from 100% silk with a fitted bodice and sultry spaghetti straps, we're obsessed with this pink midi dress from Reformation.
Cult Gaia Elfreda Cut-Out Pink Midi Dress
Cult Gaia's cut-out dresses are iconic. Draped to hug your figure, this midi has a twisted bodice and is cut from a ribbed knitted fabric.
& Other Stories Ruffle Strappy Mini Dress
& Other Stories linen mini dress featuring a fitted bodice, spaghetti straps and a ruffled hemline.