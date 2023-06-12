Frankie Bridge wears the summer dress of our dreams - and it’s still available to shop

We're obsessed with Frankie’s hot pink dress from Nobody’s Child

Frankie Bridge always finds the best dresses on the high street, and her latest look is so hot for summer.

Posing in a series of mirror selfies, the TV star shared her most recent favourites to Instagram and captioned the post: "Wearing far more practical clothing currently ha! But here’s a faves with some dresses/skirts I’m loving right now!"

From sequin maxis to denim midi skirts, we want them all. But her hot pink Nobody’s Child dress has us obsessed.

Frankie Bridge wears Nobody's Child's Aubrey dress

The silky midi features playful cut-out detail and a cool asymmetric one-shoulder design. It has a single puff sleeve and flattering gathering at the waist.

Made from a responsible fabric blend derived from plant-based fibres, it’s sustainable as well as stylish. It retails for £85 and is still available to shop in sizes 4-18.

Frankie’s midi would make the perfect wedding guest outfit this summer, or really for any upcoming event where you have the opportunity to dress up.

We’d style it with metallic platform heels for a statement look or barely-there heeled sandals if you want to go more subtle. Just add a clutch and your favourite gold jewellery.

For a more affordable piece, Frankie also shared a photo of herself in New Look’s latest pink and red printed midi dress - a gorgeous colour clash we’ve seen her in before. Priced at £31.99, it’s such a bargain and can be worn on repeat through the summer months.

The New Look dress combines a cute sweetheart neckline and frill detail with a sexy split hem. It’s currently still available in most sizes, but hurry - it’s selling fast.

Shop our favourite pink dresses this summer…