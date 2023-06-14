Holly Willoughby wows in stunning silky mini dress - shop the look

Holly Willoughby forgoed her usual midi dresses for the most gorgeous printed mini dress to host This Morning on Wednesday.

The TV star stepped out in a silky floral mini from LK Bennett, and the trending style is still available to shop.

Sharing the look to Instagram, she captioned the post: "Morning Wednesday… see you on the sofa at 10am @thismorning. The brilliant Catherine Tate talks about her new show Queen of Oz, @sarahjossel talks bouncy blow dries and @clodagh_mckenna is making pesto… yum! #hwstyle dress by @lkbennettlondon"

Holly wears LK Bennett to host This Morning

Holly’s LK Bennett Amy dress is made from a lightweight cotton-silk blend in a green and cream floral print, which has been created using a chine weaving technique for a softly-blurred watercolour effect. It retails for £329 and is still available in sizes 6-20.

The shirt style mini dress features a 70s-inspired collar and flattering puff shoulder sleeves with pleated cuffs that fall just above the elbow. It also comes with a buckled belt to cinch in your waist and a short, flippy skirt.

Mini dresses are perfect for the ongoing heatwave. If you’re looking for one suitable for the office, or to take you from day to night, choose one with a high neckline like Holly’s to balance the shorter length.

The mum-of-three completed the look with her latest go-to shoes - a pair of nude open-toe heeled sandals. She kept her makeup fresh-faced and glowing.

For a similar mini dress that’s a fraction of the price, New Look has this green floral piece for just £29.99.

It has glowing reviews from customers, with one writing: "Beautiful lightweight dress, really does compliment your figure. Lovely dress and superb value for money." While another said: "Lovely material, really nice quality. The colours are nice and vibrant. Perfect summer dress."

Holly is a fan of New Look herself, hosting the show in a green floral midi dress by the brand on Monday. Made from a soft, cotton fabric, it featured a high neckline and subtle ruffle detail, with short, lightly puffed sleeves and the most flattering figure-skimming fit.

