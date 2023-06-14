Princess Kate's fave Ralph Lauren just dropped its summer sale - and there's up to 30% off

From printed blouses to suede boots, all-American brand Ralph Lauren has been a favourite of the Princess of Wales since her university days. Synonymous with classic, preppy, tailored pieces, they’re undoubtedly fit for a princess and it’s a label we look to when we want to invest in chic clothing that stands the test of time.

Lucky then that the Ralph Lauren summer sale has just dropped, and there are so many bestselling dresses, shirts, accessories and more to shop with up to 30% off. Scroll on for our edit of must-have pieces to buy now and wear forever.

We think Princess Kate would love this polka dot midi dress. In fact, she wore a similar piece by Alessandra Rich to attend Royal Ascot in 2022. It combines the fluid drape of crinkle georgette with a fit-and-flare design featuring a panelled bodice, sheer blouson sleeves and a high-low hem.

We could definitely see Kate in this striped midi dress. Featuring a subtle ribbed texture and a form-fitting silhouette, the short-sleeve crewneck piece could be dressed up with a luxe pair of sandals or styled off-duty with a pair of her go-to trainers - Veja’s or Supergas.

Princess Kate loves her wedge espadrilles and has often been spotted wearing them with midi dresses at royal engagements. This Ralph Lauren pair is made from sumptuous leather, punctuated with a signature buckled closure.

Ralph Lauren’s first foray into womenswear was a collection of classic shirts, and this striped piece is a wardrobe staple for all seasons. Made from a cotton-blend and finished with pearl buttons, it would look so chic styled with white tailored trousers for summer.

If you’re heading to a wedding in the coming months, this printed white and navy halterneck dress is a stunning option. The floral maxi is crafted from lightweight cotton, with a shirred bodice, keyhole neckline and twisted halter ties.

