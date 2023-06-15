Holly Willoughby's must-see denim mini dress is going to fly off the shelves

Holly is getting behind the denim trend for summer

Holly Willoughby is inspiring us to upgrade our summer wardrobe with her latest look, as the star looked absolutely stunning on Thursday in a stylish denim mini dress and heels.

The This Morning presenter delighted fans in the Nobody's Child mini dress, which featured a flattering panel waist, a collared design, and feminine flute sleeves.

Holly's £65 denim number will make a lovely staple for summer, and we're expecting it to be a smash hit with shoppers.

Holly rounded off the summer look with a pair of suede heels

Holly showed off her bronzed legs and she posed for Instagram in the Nobody's Child frock, completing the look with a pair of suede strappy heels in beige.

The 42-year-old styled her blonde hair in soft waves, opting for a touch of smokey eyeshadow, a rosy blush and a pink lip for her makeup. Stunning!

Denim dresses are a hot trend this summer, and Holly's gorgeous mini can be styled in so many different ways. We recommend opting for a pair of white trainers or chunky sandals for a laid-back daywear ensemble, or channel Holly by teaming the dress with a pair of strappy heels for an effortlessly glam summer look.

The ITV shared a gorgeous snap of herself posing in the denim mini with her Instagram followers with the caption: "Morning Thursday… join us at 10am on This Morning. Busy show today…"

Fans were quick to share their love for the summer ensemble. "You are looking lovely as always Holly," wrote one follower. Whilst another added: "Looking lovely in denim. She can wear anything."

A third wrote: "Love the dress Holly."

Holly's denim dress is available to shop right now in sizes 4-18, but the star has caused mass sell-outs before on her favourite fashion picks, including her floral New Look dress that she wore earlier this week. So if you love it, you'll need to add it to your basket soon!

