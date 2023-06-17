Stacey Solomon has found the floral dress of dreams - and it's £30

From her beauty essentials to her genius car gadgets, Stacey Solomon is always inspiring fans to snap her affordable favourites - and her new floral dress is an instant hit with shoppers.

The Loose Women panellist showed off her In The Style floral mini dress with her Instagram followers on Friday, which featured romantic flutter sleeves and a flattering floaty fit.

Retailing at £30, the floral frock is the perfect staple for summer. If you love it you'll need to act fast though, as the In The Style mini has already sold out in some sizes.

Floral dresses are a summer trend that will never go out of fashion, and Stacey's feminine mini can be styled for just about any occasion.

We recommend teaming the floral number with a pair of white trousers and a denim jacket for an effortless daywear look, or opt for a pair of heeled wedges and a crossbody bag for an elevated holiday ensemble.

Stacey shared a series of clips on her Instagram Stories as she showcased her go-to summer dress, rounding off the look with a selection of delicate gold jewellery. The mother-of-five wore her hair in voluminous bouncy curls, which she styled using a heatless waves set that's a hit with celebs, including Frankie Bridge.

Stacey looked stunning in the floral summer dress

The 33-year-old shared that she was wearing the floral number for a family dinner out, writing: "Taking Zachary out for dinner tonight. He starts his mocks on Monday and I'm away filming almost the whole week so we are saying "well done & we love you" early because no matter how they go for him, we honestly don't care because we know he will try his best & do what he can, and we are proud."

Stacey launched her own collection with In The Style in 2021, and has been releasing a range of stylish pieces ever since, from pretty florals to staple midi dresses. The star also revealed earlier this week that she will be releasing her own summer swimwear collection with the brand soon.

Don't walk, run to pick up Stacey's £30 summer dress before it sells out!

NOW SHOP

17 best floral dresses for spring: The blooming lovely styles you need in your wardrobe

Stacey Solomon reveals the genius Amazon car essentials she can't live without - and they're under £15

Stacey Solomon’s genius Amazon buys – kitchen gadgets, homeware & more