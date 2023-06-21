Aspinal of London is offering 60% off its best-selling handbags – and Princess Kate would definitely approve

This is not a drill! Aspinal of London is slashing the prices on selected bags for a limited time

Aspinal of London handbags has been a long-standing favourite amongst the royals, with Princess Kate, Zara Tindall and Queen Camilla all owning their own stylish pieces from the brand.

From chic tote bags to timeless satchels, Aspinal of London has an amazing collection of stunning pieces to shop – and now, some of the brand's best-sellers are reduced by a huge 60%.

Aspinal of London is a go-to handbag brand for the royals

Aspinal of London just price-dropped a huge selection of its tote bags, camera bags and more – and the unmissable deals are bound to get the royal seal of approval.

Aspinal's elegant leather camera bag is the perfect everyday staple with its crossbody strap and understated design – and Zara Tindall wore a similar version in 2022 during her trip to Australia.

For a larger style that is ideal for work, try the Regent Leather tote bag. It has the capacity for carrying a laptop, and the stylish handbag can be personalised with your initials for a special touch.

The Princess of Wales is a big fan of Aspinal's mini handbags, and the royal has several of the Mayfair Mini pieces in her collection. The Mini Madison tote is similar to Kate's go-to arm candy, and we think she'd love the price just as much as the gorgeous design.

Ready to inject some colour into your summer handbag collection? The Midi London Tote comes in the prettiest rose shade, with stitched 'A' panels and the brand's signature shield and plaque charms.

The Stella Satchel is crafted from full-grain leather, and the sophisticated crossbody bag is one you'll want to wear for years to come.

The 60% off sale runs until the end of June, with an extra 20% off sale from Friday 23 June.

