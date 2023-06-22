Frankie Bridge has found the perfect knitted maxi dress - and it’s just £24

Frankie Bridge has us covered when it comes to finding capsule wardrobe pieces that are seriously affordable.

Her latest must-have? A black knitted maxi dress from New Look. The former Saturday’s singer shared a photo of the high street piece on Instagram Stories and the price had us running to checkout.

Made from a soft knit fabric, the sleeveless maxi dress features ribbed detailing and a very flattering split hem. Despite looking (and feeling) far more expensive, you can shop it for just £24.74.

Not just endorsed by Frankie, it also has glowing customer reviews, with one writing: "Love this dress. Going to wear a slip dress underneath and heels but could equally wear more casual or to the beach. Great quality for price." Another said: "A great purchase, excellent quality and good fit."

Part of New Look’s Kind collection, it’s even sustainably-made using more responsible and recycled fabrics compared to previous seasons. It’s currently still available in sizes S-XL, but has had lots of eyes on it since Frankie’s post.

Summer knitwear and crochet pieces are trending this season and this maxi is one of the best affordable pieces we’ve seen on the high street. We love it styled with chunky sandals for a casual daytime outfit - it’s perfect for a holiday, festival, or even to wear from the office to the pub.

Complete the look with another of Frankie’s favourites - Mango’s rattan shopping bag. Made from natural fibre fabric, the oversized tote-style bag is so versatile. It’s currently on sale for £55 and also comes in black.

For those who prefer a white summer dress, the mum-of-two included a stunning midi from New Look. The white Broderie dress features short puff sleeves, a button-down front and a fit-and-flare design. It retails for £45.99 and you’ll be reaching for it all summer.

