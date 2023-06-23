Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lorraine Kelly is a wedding dream in arty dress and £28 ASOS shoes
Lorraine Kelly is a wedding dream in arty dress and ASOS shoes

 Lorraine wowed viewers with her skyscraper heels

Lorraine Kelly in a striped suit and green top
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodWellness Editor

Not a day goes by when Lorraine Kelly doesn't inspire viewers with her stylish fashion finds, and Friday was no different.

On her final show of the week, Lorraine wore a beautiful watercolour-inspired dress, combining green, white and blue for a pattern that wouldn't look out of place framed in an art gallery.

Lorraine's fans went wild for her arty dress, commenting in their droves on Instagram. "Winner winner gorgeous," one wrote, while another added: "Wow, stunning," and a third wrote: "Great colour."

Lorraine Kelly smiling in a colourful long dress and green heels© Instagram
Fans loved Lorraine's watercolour dress

Ever helpful, Lorraine shared where her dress was from, revealing the wedding-perfect dress came courtesy of Ted Baker. The midi-dress comes in at £195 and has pretty ruffled detailing, puff sleeves and an open back.

Long blue, green and white ted baker dress
Lorraine Kelly's Ted Baker Dress

The star paired her floaty dress with sky-scraper green heels – and they're only £28! The ASOS slingback shoes have a stiletto heel and work just as well with laidback jeans as they did with Lorraine's dress. The shoes are clearly a favourite of the presenter, as she wore them on Thursday too, pairing them with a smart striped co-ord.

Green slingback heeled shoes
Lorraine has been loving her green slingbacks

Lorraine has been loving green lately, wearing an emerald vest under her white blazer on Thursday's show, with compliments rolling in on her colour choice. "Love the green," one wrote, while another added: "Love the pop of colour."

Lorraine Kelly in a striped suit and green top© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Lorraine has been loving green

Despite Lorraine's fans always loving her fashion-forward looks, her outfit on Thursday prompted one follower to question the pricey nature of some of her choices.

"You look great, but pricey outfit. Let's see some reworn or pre-loved. The outfits which you seem to be wearing are out of reach for many of your viewers who might wish to replicate some of your looks. But you still look beautiful."

Lorraine responded happily, commenting: "Fair comment Jane. I borrow them but you are right xxxxx," to which the fan replied: "Thank you for acknowledging. I know they're not your clothes, but it just sends out the wrong message. I have been banging this drum gorgeous a long time now and just appreciate your taking time to reply in a positive way."

Lorraine Kelly in a pink blazer on her show© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Lorraine Kelly defended herself against criticism

That said, the 63-year-old did delight fans during an appearance at Royal Ascot, when her daughter Rosie recycled one of her mum's dresses from her GMB presenting days, pleasing her thrifty followers.

We can't wait to see what Lorraine wears next week!

