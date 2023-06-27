Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Frankie Bridge's must-have slinky satin dress is on sale - shop it now
Frankie Bridge's new dress comes in this year's hottest colour

frankie bridge on looose women in brown dress
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer

Frankie Bridge never misses a beat when it comes to her collection of stylish outfits, from her best-selling £30 linen trousers to her staple LBDs. Now, the star has secured the perfect satin dress for summer – and we're adding it to our wishlist right away. 

The Loose Women panelist showed off her new Warehouse hot pink satin dress during her weekly #FrankiesFaves – and the slinky maxi is currently reduced by 30% in the sale. 

Hot pink dresses are trending for summer, and Frankie's flattering frock would make the perfect evening or wedding guest dress. Featuring flared long sleeves, an open tie front and a subtle animal print, we recommend styling the look with a pair of pastel stiletto heels or white strappy sandals to elevate the occasion piece.

A pink dress is a must-have right now for any wardrobe as it can be dressed up for a glam statement ensemble, or styled with flats for an effortless daywear outfit. We've seen so many stars rocking this year's hottest colour too, and everyone from Amanda Holden to Kate Middleton have been showing off the hot pink pieces. 

Frankie shared a carousel of snaps on Instagram that showcased her top fashion picks, including the hot pink Warehouse dress. The former The Saturdays singer captioned the post: "I'm loving these bright dresses in this week's faces, perfect for summer events."

frankie bridge in pink animal print satin dress © Instagram
Frankie's slinky pink dress is on sale at Warehouse

It's not the first time that the 34-year-old has blown fans away with her hot pink ensembles. Just weeks ago, Frankie looked stunning as she posed in a pink Nobody's Child dress which featured a one-shoulder puffed sleeve and flattering ruching. 

The star has also been spotting in the bright shade on several occasions – and it's safe to say that Frankie is definitely getting behind the Barbiecore trend! 

Feeling inspired? Shop more hot pink dresses

  • M&S pink dress

    M&S Linen Blend Pink Midi Dress

    Inject some colour into your summer wardrobe with this vibrant pink linen dress. One of Marks & Spencer's most in-demand styles right now, we'd recommend racing to checkout if you want to wear it this summer.

  • Nobody's Child pink dress

    Nobody's Child Aubery Pink Midi Dress

    Nobody's Child's stunning hot pink midi dress features a one shoulder design and playful cut-out waist detail.

  • ASOS hot pink dress

    ASOS DESIGN Pink Satin Wrap Dress

    This hot pink ASOS wrap dress is so flattering.

  • River Island hot pink dress

    River Island Hot Pink Halterneck Dress

    River Island's flirty hot pink mini dress is the perfect throw-on-and-go piece this summer.

  • Boden hot pink dress

    Boden Kaftan Pink Maxi Dress

    For a daytime dress, we love Boden's linen maxi. Ideal for holidays.

  • Zara pink dress

    Zara Long Pleated Pink Dress

    How gorgeous is this hot pink ruffle dress from Zara?

  • Mango pink dress

    Mango Pink Linen Wrap Dress

    For an easy to wear mini dress that still makes a statement, head to Mango.

  • New Look pink dress

    Cutie London Pink Maxi Dress

    New Look's hot pink maxi can double up as an everyday summer dress and a wedding guest outfit.

  • Reformation hot pink dress

    Reformation Marguerite Silk Dress

    Cut from 100% silk with a fitted bodice and sultry spaghetti straps, we're obsessed with this pink midi dress from Reformation.

  • Cult Gaia pink dress

    Cult Gaia Elfreda Cut-Out Pink Midi Dress

    Cult Gaia's cut-out dresses are iconic. Draped to hug your figure, this midi has a twisted bodice and is cut from a ribbed knitted fabric.

  • & Other Stories pink dress

    & Other Stories Ruffle Strappy Mini Dress

    & Other Stories linen mini dress featuring a fitted bodice, spaghetti straps and a ruffled hemline. 

Satin dresses are a timeless trend - 12 of our favourites right now

Pink suits are trending for summer: 9 that are on our wishlist right now

15 midi dresses you'll want to wear this summer

