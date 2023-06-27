Frankie Bridge's must-have slinky satin dress is on sale - shop it now

Frankie Bridge's new dress comes in this year's hottest colour

Frankie Bridge never misses a beat when it comes to her collection of stylish outfits, from her best-selling £30 linen trousers to her staple LBDs. Now, the star has secured the perfect satin dress for summer – and we're adding it to our wishlist right away.

The Loose Women panelist showed off her new Warehouse hot pink satin dress during her weekly #FrankiesFaves – and the slinky maxi is currently reduced by 30% in the sale.

Hot pink dresses are trending for summer, and Frankie's flattering frock would make the perfect evening or wedding guest dress. Featuring flared long sleeves, an open tie front and a subtle animal print, we recommend styling the look with a pair of pastel stiletto heels or white strappy sandals to elevate the occasion piece.

A pink dress is a must-have right now for any wardrobe as it can be dressed up for a glam statement ensemble, or styled with flats for an effortless daywear outfit. We've seen so many stars rocking this year's hottest colour too, and everyone from Amanda Holden to Kate Middleton have been showing off the hot pink pieces.

Frankie shared a carousel of snaps on Instagram that showcased her top fashion picks, including the hot pink Warehouse dress. The former The Saturdays singer captioned the post: "I'm loving these bright dresses in this week's faces, perfect for summer events."

© Instagram Frankie's slinky pink dress is on sale at Warehouse

It's not the first time that the 34-year-old has blown fans away with her hot pink ensembles. Just weeks ago, Frankie looked stunning as she posed in a pink Nobody's Child dress which featured a one-shoulder puffed sleeve and flattering ruching.

The star has also been spotting in the bright shade on several occasions – and it's safe to say that Frankie is definitely getting behind the Barbiecore trend!

Feeling inspired? Shop more hot pink dresses

NOW SHOP

Satin dresses are a timeless trend - 12 of our favourites right now

Pink suits are trending for summer: 9 that are on our wishlist right now

15 midi dresses you'll want to wear this summer