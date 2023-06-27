Holly Willoughby channels Princess Kate in figure-skimming midi dress - shop the look

Holly was the picture of elegance in Ghost, one of Kate's favourite high street brands

Holly Willoughby may have been at Glastonbury this weekend, but she still turned up to host This Morning looking immaculate in a Ghost midi dress on Tuesday.

The elegant tea dress features a figure-skimming cut with an empire seam and frilled trims at the hem, collar and short sleeves. It has a tie at the back and dainty faux pearl buttons to complete the front of the bodice.

Holly Willoughby wears Ghost's Doris dress to host This Morning

Holly often emulates Princess Kate with her high street looks and we know the royal would love this romantic midi dress. It retails for £95 and is available at both M&S and on the Ghost website, but it’s in high demand, with several sizes already sold out.

Holly wore the cornflower blue shade, but you can also shop the style in pink and navy.

Holly Willoughby’s favourite Ghost dresses

Holly has long been a fan of Ghost dresses, and has worn countless pieces during her time hosting ITV's This Morning. Most recently, she stepped out in the brand’s Nicola dress, which featured a playful floral print in a summery palette of blues, reds and yellows. The vibrant midi was made from comfortable georgette and featured a gathered bodice, high collar and deep keyhole at the back.

Holly Willoughby wears Ghost's Georgia dress in June

Not just a key player in her summer wardrobe, we also loved the Molly dress by Ghost that Holly wore back in November. It was another floral in a midi length, this time adorned with an oriental-style print. It featured a sophisticated high neckline, voluminous sleeves and a flattering empire waist.

Just several months earlier, she looked stunning in Ghost’s Iris dress in a similar silhouette and autumnal colours, crafted from heavy crepe.

Holly wears Ghost's Iris dress in September 2022

How does Holly Willoughby style her Ghost dresses?

Holly doesn’t tend to stray far from her signature style, most often pairing her Ghost midi dresses with nude stiletto heels. She previously wore them with a court style shoe by Italian designer Gianvito Rossi, but for summer 2023 has switched it up with a pair of open-toe strappy sandals.

No matter the colour of the dress, the mum-of-three sticks to fresh-faced makeup and her hair worn in soft waves, occasionally adding a bold lip.

Other celebrity Ghost fans

The Princess of Wales has worn Ghost herself, most notably for a photoshoot to mark her ten year wedding anniversary to Prince William in 2021.

Kate wore the brand’s Avery dress, which featured a beautiful floral print in a blue colourway, a wrap-effect bodice with a tiered skirt and ruffle detailing. She’d stepped out in the style previously during her 2019 tour of Pakistan, but it was a private event and only one photo circulated on social media.

Kate Middleton wears Ghost during a surprise appearance on Big Night In

Princess Kate also wore Ghost’s Anouk dress in April 2020 during a surprise appearance on ITV’s Big Night In, which was broadcast to raise funds for the Covid pandemic. The midi dress came in cornflower blue just like Holly’s most recent ensemble, but featured an all-over ditsy floral print.

Even Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted in Ghost, once sharing a photo in a silky sage green midi by the British brand, while former 'First Girlfriend' Carrie Symonds was pictured in a floral puff sleeve piece for her debut appearance outside No.10.

